Ultra Worldwide Now Has Music Festivals On All 6 Inhabited Continents

The team behind Ultra Music Festival have secured their spot as the most international music festival brand.

After expanding to Peru and Abu Dhabi, Ultra Worldwide now has festivals on all six inhabited continents. The inaugural Ultra Abu Dhabi was postponed in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns, but it's now been confirmed to take place March 4-5, 2023. Ultra's booming beats and coruscating laser beams will debut at the largest open-air venue in the Middle East, Etihad Park.

Ultra South Africa. Ultra Worldwide

After the Abu Dhabi fest wraps up, the Ultra tour will make its way to South Africa for its eighth edition, hosting back-to-back events in Cape Town and Johannesburg on Friday, March 10th and Saturday, March 11th. Africa's largest electronic music festival will feature headlining performances from Black Coffee, FISHER, Adam Beyer, Chris Lake and Timmy Trumpet, whose track "Narco" continues to climb the charts.

After a major festival in Africa, Ultra will head to Peru in South America to debut its inaugural Peruvian edition on April 22nd, 2023 at San Marcos Stadium in Lima, making history as the first-ever electronic music festival to be held in a Peruvian stadium.

