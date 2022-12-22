Skip to main content
Ultra Worldwide Now Has Music Festivals On All 6 Inhabited Continents

Ultra Worldwide Now Has Music Festivals On All 6 Inhabited Continents

The brand has now expanded to Abu Dhabi, and its Brazilian festival is returning for the first time in five years.

Alive Coverage

The brand has now expanded to Abu Dhabi, and its Brazilian festival is returning for the first time in five years.

The team behind Ultra Music Festival have secured their spot as the most international music festival brand.

After expanding to Peru and Abu Dhabi, Ultra Worldwide now has festivals on all six inhabited continents. The inaugural Ultra Abu Dhabi was postponed in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns, but it's now been confirmed to take place March 4-5, 2023. Ultra's booming beats and coruscating laser beams will debut at the largest open-air venue in the Middle East, Etihad Park.

Ultra South Africa main stage fireworks.

Ultra South Africa.

After the Abu Dhabi fest wraps up, the Ultra tour will make its way to South Africa for its eighth edition, hosting back-to-back events in Cape Town and Johannesburg on Friday, March 10th and Saturday, March 11th. Africa's largest electronic music festival will feature headlining performances from Black Coffee, FISHER, Adam Beyer, Chris Lake and Timmy Trumpet, whose track "Narco" continues to climb the charts.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

general djing
GEAR + TECH

TIDAL's New Tool Allows Subscribers to DJ for Their Friends and Followers

"DJ" is still in its beta phase and only available to use on iOS.

By Lennon Cihak
Holy Ship, Wrecked. 2022
EVENTS

Everyone Is a Captain On "Holy Ship! Wrecked"— And No One Walks the Plank Alone

Raver pirates returned to the seas to party with Wax Motif, Valentino Khan, Zeds Dead and many more in 2022.

By Leah McClure
general festival
NEWS

DJ Dies Following Performance at Thailand's Wonderfruit Festival: Report

An Indonesian attendee of the festival was also pronounced dead, according to local reports.

By Jason Heffler

After a major festival in Africa, Ultra will head to Peru in South America to debut its inaugural Peruvian edition on April 22nd, 2023 at San Marcos Stadium in Lima, making history as the first-ever electronic music festival to be held in a Peruvian stadium.

Find out more here.

FOLLOW ULTRA WORLDWIDE:

Facebook: facebook.com/Ultra/
Twitter: twitter.com/ultra
Instagram: instagram.com/ultra

Related

Ultra mainstage 2018
NEWS

The Fight for Ultra Music Festival Continues

For the first time in years, Ultra Music Festival might be facing a venue change.

Ultra Music Festival overhead shot.
EVENTS

Ultra Music Festival Celebrates Monumental 20th Anniversary With Recap Video & Staggering Statistics

Over 165,000 attendees, 300,000,000 on the live stream, and a slew of surprise performances.

Ultra Music Festival Stage
NEWS

Ultra Abu Dhabi Postponed Amid COVID-19 Travel Restrictions

The debut of Ultra Abu Dhabi will not go as planned because of the new coronavirus.

Ultra Music Festival Stage
NEWS

Ultra to Host its First Middle Eastern Festival in 2020

Ultra Abu Dhabi will make its debut next year.

hardwell ultra miami
EVENTS

Get a Behind-the-Scenes Look at Hardwell's Historic Return to Ultra Music Festival

"Now I'm going to show you who I truly am."

39002823_10155987640717739_3571779646137565184_n
NEWS

Miami Commission Votes Down Contract for Ultra Miami

The final vote from the city of Miami has been counted!

hardwell ultra
EVENTS

Watch the 2022 Ultra Music Festival Live Stream

Hardwell's historic comeback set is scheduled for 9PM ET (6PM PT).

Ultra Europe 2018
EVENTS

Ultra Europe Announces 2020 Phase 1 Lineup

The festival will return to Split, Croatia July 12th-14th.