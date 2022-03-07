Umbrella Weekend Is Coming to SoCal for a Vibrant and Inclusive Festival Experience

From connecting back in 2015 as a troupe of festival-loving friends based out of San Diego, to now organizing one of the most exciting festivals in California, the Afternoon Umbrella Friends have come a long way.

Coming to Yucaipa March 24-28, the Afternoon Umbrella Friends are making their anticipated return with Umbrella Weekend, a weekend-long affair that is bound to strengthen the local community’s bonds by fostering an inclusive environment. Marking their largest and most momentous production to date, Umbrella Weekend will host a massive lineup across two stages, filled with nonstop house and techno music as well as art installations, wellness activities, and so much more.

Umbrella Weekend 2022 tickets are on sale now here.

With a diverse lineup, Umbrella Weekend attendees will enjoy additional curation from San Diego’s top collectives, among them Music Is 4 Lovers, Staybad, Inquiry Collective, The Deep End, Enter The Tech, Connect San Diego, Clam Jam, PG Squirt House, Boogie Mob and The Dangle Zone. Afternoon Umbrella Friends’ leader Sprout is set to perform on both stages over the weekend, joined by the brand's residents TrippyPants, Barrera, Kale, Castillo, Show Shonna and more.

Desert Hearts star Lubelski, Vatos Locos resident Chklte, Sammy Legs & TCHiLT from Inquiry Collective, Drew Dapps, Casmalia, Memo Rex, Britton, Dink!, Jimbo James, Laura Peck, and rising talents Adam Rose and Kieran Ishimaru of Yoon Fest are some of the additional acts scheduled to take the decks over the weekend.

Umbrella Weekend's graphic designer, Mel Marcelo, tragically passed away on Friday, March 4th. A local stalwart of the San Diego art community, he used to produce flyers for Pasquale Rotella's now-renowned Insomniac Events brand back in the 90s. Check out the vibrant Umbrella Weekend 2022 flyer, one of the last that Marcelo ever created, below.

Balancing out the continuous performances on both stages, Afternoon Umbrella Friends are proud to present their thoughtfully curated "Umbrellavation" programming, a slate of speakers, performers, teachers, artists, vendors, and creators who will help brighten the attendees’ experience.

A music industry panel hosted by Terry Jasinto and Scarlett Santamaria will also be held, with speakers Drew Dapps, Casmalia, Dani Dauntless of Clam Jam, Mr. Wright of Deep Tech, Dubeats and Memo Rex covering a wide range of topics, from music production and A&R to branding and community building.

4 Gallery 4 Images

Throughout 2015 and 2016, Afternoon Umbrella Friends started building their community by attending festivals such as Lightning in a Bottle, Dirtybird Campout, Symbiosis Gathering, Hard Summer and many more, maintaining camps with dozens of people who turned into one big family. Wanting to wait for the right name to find them, they dubbed themselves as “The Camp with No Name” before a fateful occurrence at Dirtybird Campout 2016, where their fitting name was born.

The group had a friend who had sprained both of her ankles, yet refused to stay at home during the Dirtybird Campout weekend, buying a cheap walker instead and joining in on the fun. On the event's final afternoon, after being asked by a person to take their photos, they all gathered around her walker, which had an umbrella attached. That person—who as it turns out was a fellow festival attendee—asked them to email him the phrase "Afternoon Umbrella Friends" so he knew what photos to send. And the rest is history.

Afternoon Umbrella Friends would ultimately start hosting their own events, with the first Umbrella Weekend taking place in the summer of 2017 at a historic landmark in Apple Valley known as Deadman's Point. Consistently growing while bringing on local talent and fostering a strong community around them, Afternoon Umbrella Friends held their fourth iteration in March 2020, right before live shows came to a halt due to the global pandemic.

Umbrella Weekend marks their official return after two full years and the start of a new chapter, as they hope to make Umbrella Weekend a yearly fixture in many more SoCal cities while also launching their record label later this year.

Tickets for Umbrella Weekend, as well as merchandise, early arrival passes, car and RV passes and more, are available here.

FOLLOW UMBRELLA WEEKEND:

Facebook: facebook.com/umbrellaweekend/

Instagram: instagram.com/umbrellaweekend

Website: umbrellaweekend.com/