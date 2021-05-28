3 Reasons You Don't Want to Miss Chris Lake and FISHER's Memorial Day Weekend Takeover In Arizona

Chris Lake and FISHER take over the Rawhide Event Center for Relentless Beats' first pod-free event.

Chris Lake and FISHER are set to descend on Arizona this Memorial Day Weekend to take over the Rawhide Event Center for Relentless Beats' first pod-free event since the onset of the pandemic.

In a summer kickoff we've all been waiting for, the can't-miss shows—which are scheduled for this Saturday and Sunday—mark a triumphant return for Relentless Beats after a brutal year for live music. Below are three reasons you don't want to skip out on this monster event featuring two of dance music's brightest producers.

John Summit and TESTPILOT will join Chris Lake and FISHER's "Under Construction" at Rawhide Event Center.

New Live Production

Relentless Beats and RBDeep are putting on a show like never before. As the promoters' first pod-free event since the start of the pandemic, we've been told they're planning a special production setup to commemorate the return of live events. Larger than any of their multi-day festivals, this new staging will be the perfect launch into festival season.

Performances From House Music's Finest

Lastly, if B2B performances from Chris Lake and FISHER aren't enough, they've still got you covered. Joining the house music superstars on Saturday are John Summit and TESTPILOT as well as Dubfire, Lee Foss, and Anabel Englund on Sunday.

Amenities

As Relentless Beats consistently curates unforgettable experiences, the curators behind this event have been working tirelessly to provide a special "Platinum" experience for VIP attendees, which includes expedited event entry and private air conditioned restrooms, among other amenities.

Limited "Under Construction" tickets are still available here.

