Burning Man Goes Rogue: Unofficial Event is Moving Forward in Black Rock City

"Bring everything you need for Radical Self Reliance."

The Burners have gone rogue.

An informal group has taken it upon themselves to launch a Burning Man-themed event during the time the original festival was supposed to take place. Due to COVID-19 the 2021 edition of the iconic gathering was officially postponed another year, a move that apparently didn't sit well with the 10,000-plus people who now plan to descend on the playa with or without authorized organizers.

Despite no official affiliation with Burning Man, an Eventbrite page titled "Renegade Man / Plan B / Free Burn" has emerged instructing Burners that the show will go on. It notes that there will be "no infrastructure provided AT ALL," including porta potties or even ice. "This is the ultimate camping trip for Radical Self Reliance," the page reads.

Renegade Man, an unofficial gathering of Burning Man fans, will descend on Black Rock City at the end of this month. Scott London

According to Insider, a smattering of Facebook groups have appeared in order to help prep the thousands who plan to make the journey to Black Rock City. "The playa is, and should remain, a dangerous place. Keep your safety and the safety of those around you in mind," one prospective attendee wrote. "This really is the Vacant Heart of the Wild West, you assume the risk of serious injury or death by attending this event."

According to the Reno Gazette-Journal, these renegades—and many others—have not gone unnoticed. In anticipation of unsanctioned events during Burning Man's original dates, Nevada's Bureau of Land Management preemptively issued warnings to those planning on visiting the playa, as well as items they can and cannot bring.