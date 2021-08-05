Burning Man Goes Rogue: Unofficial Event is Moving Forward in Black Rock City
Mark Nixon

The Burners have gone rogue. 

An informal group has taken it upon themselves to launch a Burning Man-themed event during the time the original festival was supposed to take place. Due to COVID-19 the 2021 edition of the iconic gathering was officially postponed another year, a move that apparently didn't sit well with the 10,000-plus people who now plan to descend on the playa with or without authorized organizers. 

Despite no official affiliation with Burning Man, an Eventbrite page titled "Renegade Man / Plan B / Free Burn" has emerged instructing Burners that the show will go on. It notes that there will be "no infrastructure provided AT ALL," including porta potties or even ice. "This is the ultimate camping trip for Radical Self Reliance," the page reads.

Burning Man

Renegade Man, an unofficial gathering of Burning Man fans, will descend on Black Rock City at the end of this month. 

