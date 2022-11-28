Skip to main content
Watch the Official Aftermovie for UNTOLD Festival 2022

Featuring David Guetta, Lost frequencies, Claptone and more, this was a historic year.

Alive Coverage

This year, UNTOLD celebrated their seventh festival in a big way.

Over 360,000 descended on the magical UNTOLD grounds in Cluj-Napoca, Romania for four days and four nights this past summer. With stellar performances from the likes of Alok, Above & Beyond, Claptone, David Guetta, Lost Frequencies, Major Lazer, MORTEN, J Balvin and many more, 2022 was a historic year for the beloved electronic music fest.

Now, organizers have released the UNTOLD 2022 Aftermovie, highlighting the event's immaculate stage production, the energy of its crowd and all the eye-popping sights and sounds of one of the world's biggest EDM festivals. The short film encapsulates the fond memories and beautiful moments from the weekend in 4K resolution. 

UNTOLD will return to Romania August 3-6, 2023. The next round of tickets went on sale today, November 28th, and organizers are preparing to release 10,000 passes only to those who register here.

Check out the official UNTOLD Aftermovie below.

