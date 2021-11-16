Following Massive Return, UNTOLD Festival Lays Groundwork for 2022 Dates
UNTOLD Festival was the only large scale European festival to take place in 2021, and the Romania-based event isn't wasting time in planning an even bigger and better edition in 2022.
This year's UNTOLD welcomed back a formidable lineup of over 200 DJs, many of whom are household names such as David Guetta, Martin Garrix, DJ Snake, Steve Aoki, and Afrojack. The fantasy-themed fest unified fans from over 100 different countries and drew in a staggering 265,000 fans at a time when large-scale events were especially scarce.
Now UNTOLD isn't letting that momentum go to waste, and have already committed to 2022 dates early next August. Dubbed "Untold Chapter VII," organizers promise a continued tradition of top tier talent, engaging live electronic performances, DJ sets spanning the stylistic spectrum, and the debut of new international artists at the event.
Tickets to UNTOLD go on sale this week, starting November 18th. Next year the festival will take place across four days from August 4-7, 2022.
