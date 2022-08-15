UNTOLD Wraps Up Explosive 2022 Festival In Romania’s Cluj-Napoca

One of the few major scale dance music events to take place in Europe last year, UNTOLD Festival recently made its return to Romania for a blissed-out 2022 edition.

Curating a polychromatic EDM dreamworld that enchanted approximately 360,000 attendees across four days and nights, organizers managed to offer a memorable experience soundtracked by the genre's very best DJs. The festival's 2022 theme, "Temple Of Lúna," was a marvel.

Untold Festival 2022. Alive Coverage

Boasting an astonishing eight stages across a festival area of over 235,000 square meters, there's no doubt UNTOLD satisfied even the most veteran dance music fans. Its colossal Mainstage featured explosive DJ sets from a slew of EDM heavy-hitters, among them Alok, David Guetta, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Don Diablo, Kygo and Steve Aoki.

Additionally, contemporary music superstars such as J Balvin and G-Eazy took the stage for a well-received change of pace while beloved Romanian pop singer INNA also delivered an intoxicating performance.

Untold Festival 2022. Julien Duval

While the Mainstage made for an incredible attraction throughout the festival’s four nights, its numerous other stages featured masterfully curated lineups and mind-bending production as well.

The Galaxy Stage hosted visceral techno and house music performances from the likes of Amelie Lens, Richie Hawtin, Maceo Plex, Boris Brejcha and Tale Of Us, as well as EDM.com Class of 2022 star Anfisa Letyago, who took the decks on UNTOLD's second day to deliver a pulsing set.

The Alchemy Stage also curated a jaw-dropping lineup of celebrated names in bass music, such as Noisia, Borgore, Netsky and more, who dazzled the crowd with their signature sounds. Trance music fans, on the other hand, could find solace at the Fortune Stage, where ATB, Aly & Fila, Markus Schulz, Emma Hewitt and more took the party into the early morning.

Untold Festival 2022. Alive Coverage

It’s crystal clear that UNTOLD Festival is here to stay, having cemented itself as one of Europe’s premiere dance music events thanks to its groundbreaking stage designs and elite lineup.

Registration for UNTOLD Festival 2023 tickets has now opened and can be accessed here.

