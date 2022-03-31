Skip to main content
UNTOLD Festival Adds Hardwell to Stellar 2022 Lineup

UNTOLD Festival Adds Hardwell to Stellar 2022 Lineup

Alok, Lost Frequencies, Vini Vici and more will also join the 2022 edition of UNTOLD, one of Europe's most beloved electronic music festivals.

Alok, Lost Frequencies, Vini Vici and more will also join the 2022 edition of UNTOLD, one of Europe's most beloved electronic music festivals.

As if UNTOLD Festival already didn't have a huge lineup for 2022, they've now added one of the most iconic artists in dance music.

Fresh off his momentous comeback set at Miami's Ultra Music Festival, Dutch electronic music icon Hardwell has been added to the 2022 UNTOLD lineup as part of his "Rebels Never Die" world tour. The Romanian festival will be one of the only places to see Hardwell this year.

Hardwell joins an eye-popping lineup for the 7th edition of UNTOLD, dubbed "Untold Chapter VII."

Set for massive performances on the festival's mainstage are Alok, Lost Frequencies, Steve Aoki, and Vini Vici, and more. The secondary stages will host Borgore, Malaa, Maceo Plex, Netsky, Noisia, and a cant-miss B2B set by drum & bass luminaries Sub Focus and Wilkinson, among other performances.

The Galaxy Stage is known as the epicenter of the festival's techno sensibilities. It'll feature a performance from renowned German producer Stephan Bodzin, who is primed for his first-ever festival set in Romania. The Galaxy Stage will also be graced by Boris Brejcha, Richie Hawtin, and Amelie Lens, the Belgian techno superstar who was named one of EDM.com's Best Music Producers of 2021.

Trance music loyalists will find a home at the Fortune Stage, where Ferry Corsten, Aly & Fila, Ruben de Ronde, Marco V, Giuseppe Ottaviani, and Markus Schulz will throw down euphoric sets. More DJs will be announced soon.

Check out the full UNTOLD Festival Phase 2 lineup below. You can purchase tickets to the fest, which is scheduled for August 4-7 in the beautiful city of Cluj-Napoca, here.

Line-up_1x1

