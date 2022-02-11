Skip to main content
UNTOLD Festival Reveals Massive Phase 1 Lineup With Kygo, David Guetta, Above & Beyond, More

House music icons Jamie Jones and Loco Dice are also set for a can't-miss B2B performance at UNTOLD 2022.

c/o UNTOLD Festival

After the reveal of UNTOLD Festival's first wave of 2022 artists, one thing certainly won't be left untold: this year's event could be the biggest yet.

The Romanian festival is one of Europe's most beloved, inviting approximately 300,000 fans annually to the city of Cluj-Napoca for a celebration of electronic dance music music culture. UNTOLD was also one of the only major European music festivals to take place in 2021 during the pandemic, bouncing back with a momentous edition featuring a slew of major artists in techno and house music.

And this year is no different. The 2022 UNTOLD Festival, dubbed "Untold Chapter VII," promises another stellar lineup. Organizers have now revealed the first phase of artists, announcing a formidable Mainstage lineup of Kygo, David Guetta, Above & Beyond, Don Diablo, Oliver Heldens, Anne-Marie, Major Lazer Soundsystem, MORTEN, Tujamo, G-Eazy, and a live performance by techno legend Paul Kalkbrenner.

House music icons Jamie Jones and Loco Dice are also set for a can't-miss B2B performance on the Galaxy Stage along with DJ sets from Boris Brejcha, Richie Hawtin, Ann Clue, and a live performance from Reinier Zonneveld. Many more artists will soon be announced.

You can purchase tickets to UNTOLD Festival, which is scheduled for August 4-7, here. Four-day passes are available for €149.

Line-up_1x1

