Untold and Neversea Music Festivals Offer Festival Tickets In Exchange for Blood Plasma

The organizers behind Romania's biggest music festivals, Untold Festival and Neversea, are offering an attractive incentive for donating blood plasma—free festival tickets. The donation campaign, titled Blood Network, is a partnership between the festival and supermarket chain Kaufland Romania.

The limited time offer is being extended specifically to recently recovered COVID-19 patients. Plasma from patients cured of the virus is highly sought after due to the presence of antibodies, which could help sick patients find the path to recovery. Donors through Blood Network will be rewarded with a free one-day pass to the 2021 edition of either Untold or Neversea. Donors will also receive a supermarket voucher of 100 lei for their efforts.

"The medical system is currently facing an acute shortage of blood, but also a very small number of plasma donors - former COVID-19 patients," the organizers told Business Magazin.

Prior to the pandemic, 2020 was set to be a major chapter for both Untold and Neversea. Untold remains the largest dance music festival in Romania and the Cluj Arena was set to host the banner event this year with performances from artists such as Afrojack, Armin van Buuren, and Martin Garrix. Similar in scale, the multi-genre Neversea festival was to feature Nicky Romero, Black Eyed Peas, and Passenger, among other artists.

The free ticket offer to Untold or Neversea is good for plasma donations made between August 8th through September 13th.