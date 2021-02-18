Monster Energy Up & Up Festival Announces New Competition, Performances by Kaskade, Subtronics, More [Exclusive]

Monster Energy Up & Up Festival Announces New Competition, Performances by Kaskade, Subtronics, More [Exclusive]

The famed brand's first college music festival of 2021 will feature over 50 schools competing to win a performance from the EDM giants.
Author:
Publish date:

Monster Energy Up & Up Festival has announced the launch of its highly anticipated first college music festival of 2021. Over 50 colleges and universities will compete in the Spring Madness Festival Competition, and eight will win momentous performances from some of the biggest names in EDM.

Subtronics, Oliver Heldens, Kaskade, and Tchami have been tapped to deliver one-of-a-kind performances at each winning school, alongside hand-picked student talent in their very own Spring Madness festival. Tickets to each private and compliant festival will be free, but only available to the winning universities.

Winners will be determined by which colleges garner the most RSVPs for the Spring Madness Festival. Yappa will be the official voting partner for the contest, which will be held on the official Monster Energy Up & Up website. In addition to the musical performances, the event will offer exclusive contests, giveaways, and online meet-and-greets.

image001

In keeping with the festival's tradition of student mentorship, the Up & Up team will provide student interns with all the tools necessary to host each festival, including top-of-the-line production equipment and coaching sessions on marketing, management, and event staging, among other fields.

"We’re excited to continue our tradition of bringing unique and meaningful experiences to college students," said Steven Ferraro, Up & Up Festival's Co-Founder. "Since it debuted in 2016, the Monster Energy Up & Up Festival brand continues to grow—even through these times—largely in part to our passionate community of student ambassadors."

The fest will also mark the return of the brand's $10K Talent Showdown, wherein students can compete for a grand prize of $10,000 by sending video submissions or by using the hashtag #10KTalentShowdown on TikTok. You can find out more about the variety talent competition here.

For more information, visit the official Up & Up Festival website.

Related

pjimage
EVENTS

First-Ever Nationwide College Virtual Festival to Feature NGHTMRE, San Holo, Ekali, Ghastly, More

Monster Energy's Up & Up Festival is pushing its chips into the virtual concert pot.

Los Angeles DJ/producer Slushii (real name Julian Scanlan) standing in front of a crowd.
FEATURES

GIVEAWAY: Enter to Win Tickets to the Slushii Monster Energy Outbreak Tour

Four lucky winners will get to attend one of Slushii's upcoming tour dates for free.

Oliver Heldens
EVENTS

Oliver Heldens Announces Exclusive "Heldens Everywhere" Livestream Performance

Join the Dutch dance music superstar for his interactive, madcap livestream.

Abracadabra
EVENTS

Kaskade, Major Lazer, More to Headline ABRACADABRA NYE Virtual Festival and #SaveOurStages Fundraiser

The virtual festival will benefit NIVA's #SaveOurStages and stream live exclusively on Twitch.

Subtronics Press Shot 2018
MUSIC RELEASES

Prepare to be "Wooked On Tronics" with the New Subtronics EP

School's in session.

A predominantly purple shot of the main stage at SnowGlobe Music Festival.
EVENTS

G-Eazy, Kaskade, Tyga and More Added to SnowGlobe's 2018 Lineup

SnowGlobe Music Festival features some of the biggest names in EDM and hip-hop.

EDCLasVegas14
NEWS

EDC Las Vegas Teams Up with Surreal For Once-in-a-Lifetime Giveaways with Kaskade, Zedd, Armin Van Burren and more!

From a helicopter ride over the Las Vegas strip with Kaskade to an opportunity to get a Gud Vibrations masterclass from NGHTMRE / SLANDER, and more could be yours, all while you donate to a good cause!

dasenergy.1
EVENTS

Das Energi Festival Hosting DJ Invitational

The winner will be given a time slot to perform on day one of the festival.