Monster Energy Up & Up Festival Announces New Competition, Performances by Kaskade, Subtronics, More [Exclusive]

Monster Energy Up & Up Festival has announced the launch of its highly anticipated first college music festival of 2021. Over 50 colleges and universities will compete in the Spring Madness Festival Competition, and eight will win momentous performances from some of the biggest names in EDM.

Subtronics, Oliver Heldens, Kaskade, and Tchami have been tapped to deliver one-of-a-kind performances at each winning school, alongside hand-picked student talent in their very own Spring Madness festival. Tickets to each private and compliant festival will be free, but only available to the winning universities.

Winners will be determined by which colleges garner the most RSVPs for the Spring Madness Festival. Yappa will be the official voting partner for the contest, which will be held on the official Monster Energy Up & Up website. In addition to the musical performances, the event will offer exclusive contests, giveaways, and online meet-and-greets.

c/o Monster Energy

In keeping with the festival's tradition of student mentorship, the Up & Up team will provide student interns with all the tools necessary to host each festival, including top-of-the-line production equipment and coaching sessions on marketing, management, and event staging, among other fields.

"We’re excited to continue our tradition of bringing unique and meaningful experiences to college students," said Steven Ferraro, Up & Up Festival's Co-Founder. "Since it debuted in 2016, the Monster Energy Up & Up Festival brand continues to grow—even through these times—largely in part to our passionate community of student ambassadors."

The fest will also mark the return of the brand's $10K Talent Showdown, wherein students can compete for a grand prize of $10,000 by sending video submissions or by using the hashtag #10KTalentShowdown on TikTok. You can find out more about the variety talent competition here.

For more information, visit the official Up & Up Festival website.