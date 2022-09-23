Ushuaïa and Hï Ibiza Announce Momentous 2022 Closing Parties

Summer may be over in the states, but not Ibiza.

Clubbers on the idyllic Spanish party island are gearing up for explosive closing parties from two of Ibiza's most iconic venues, Ushuaïa and Hï Ibiza. Following a tumultuous period of uncertainty due to the impact of COVID-19, they've been curating world-class dance music experiences throughout the summer season.

Located on the grounds of the luxurious Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel, the award-winning Ushuaïa club has hosted events with the likes of Armin van Buuren, Calvin Harris, Charlotte de Witte, Eric Prydz, J Balvin and Swedish House Mafia, among others, throughout the summer of 2022.

Hï Ibiza, on the other hand, has enjoyed a record year with weekly summer residencies from the likes of Martin Garrix, David Guetta, FISHER and many more.

Charlotte de Witte performing at Hï Ibiza. c/o Press

Capping off a loud-and-proud clubbing season, Ushuaïa Ibiza is bringing back its popular ANTS residency, closing the illustrious open-air club with the "ONE MORE dANTS" party.

Grammy-winning DJ and producer Black Coffee tops a colossal lineup of techno and house music artists, including Cloonee, The Martinez Brothers and a special B2B from CamelPhat and Andrea Oliva.

Ushuaïa Ibiza c/o Press

Hï Ibiza has curated an equally impressive lineup for its own celebratory closing on the same day, featuring Tale Of Us, Peggy Gou, Damian Lazarus, The Martinez Brothers and Vintage Culture in Hï Ibiza’s Theatre. Meanwhile, ANNA, Paco Osuna, SITA and EDM.com Class of 2022 artist Anfisa Letyago will take the decks in the venue’s Club Room.

Lineup for Hï Ibiza's 2022 closing party. c/o Press

Tickets and VIP tables for Ushuaïa Ibiza’s closing party can be purchased here. For passes to Hï Ibiza’s event, navigate here. Joint tickets for both events are also available.

FOLLOW USHUAÏA IBIZA:

Facebook: facebook.com/ushuaiaibiza

Instagram: instagram.com/ushuaiaibiza

Twitter: twitter.com/ushuaiaibiza

Website: theushuaiaexperience.com

FOLLOW HÏ IBIZA:

Facebook: facebook.com/hiibizaofficial

Instagram: instagram.com/hiibizaofficial

Twitter: twitter.com/hiibizaofficial

Website: www.hiibiza.com