Skip to main content
Ushuaïa and Hï Ibiza Announce Momentous 2022 Closing Parties

Ushuaïa and Hï Ibiza Announce Momentous 2022 Closing Parties

Two of Ibiza’s most iconic clubs are going out with a bang this season, closing it with performances from Peggy Gou, Black Coffee, The Martinez Brothers and more.

c/o Press

Two of Ibiza’s most iconic clubs are going out with a bang this season, closing it with performances from Peggy Gou, Black Coffee, The Martinez Brothers and more.

Summer may be over in the states, but not Ibiza.

Clubbers on the idyllic Spanish party island are gearing up for explosive closing parties from two of Ibiza's most iconic venues, Ushuaïa and Hï Ibiza. Following a tumultuous period of uncertainty due to the impact of COVID-19, they've been curating world-class dance music experiences throughout the summer season.

Located on the grounds of the luxurious Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel, the award-winning Ushuaïa club has hosted events with the likes of Armin van Buuren, Calvin Harris, Charlotte de Witte, Eric Prydz, J Balvin and Swedish House Mafia, among others, throughout the summer of 2022.

Hï Ibiza, on the other hand, has enjoyed a record year with weekly summer residencies from the likes of Martin Garrix, David Guetta, FISHER and many more.

Charlotte de Witte performing at Hï Ibiza. 

Charlotte de Witte performing at Hï Ibiza. 

Capping off a loud-and-proud clubbing season, Ushuaïa Ibiza is bringing back its popular ANTS residency, closing the illustrious open-air club with the "ONE MORE dANTS" party.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

armin van buuren
MUSIC RELEASES

Armin van Buuren Taps Iconic Songwriter Diane Warren for New Single, "Live On Love": Listen

"It’s not often that I find myself in the studio in the company of one of the world’s most distinguished songwriters," van Buuren said.

By Mikala Lugen
Nora En Pure during sunset performing at Purified, Brooklyn Mirage
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Nora En Pure, Hannah Wants, SLANDER and More [9/23/22]

New major releases include tracks from Malaa, GRiZ, Fred again.. and more.

By Koji Aiken
meow wolf vortex channel tres
MUSIC RELEASES

Channel Tres Signs to RCA and Godmode to "Reimagine House Music for a New Community"

The Compton R&B and house music virtuoso also released a sultry track called "No Limit."

By Mikala Lugen

Grammy-winning DJ and producer Black Coffee tops a colossal lineup of techno and house music artists, including Cloonee, The Martinez Brothers and a special B2B from CamelPhat and Andrea Oliva.

Ushuaïa Ibiza

Ushuaïa Ibiza

Hï Ibiza has curated an equally impressive lineup for its own celebratory closing on the same day, featuring Tale Of Us, Peggy Gou, Damian Lazarus, The Martinez Brothers and Vintage Culture in Hï Ibiza’s Theatre. Meanwhile, ANNA, Paco Osuna, SITA and EDM.com Class of 2022 artist Anfisa Letyago will take the decks in the venue’s Club Room.

Lineup for Hï Ibiza's 2022 closing party.

Lineup for Hï Ibiza's 2022 closing party.

Tickets and VIP tables for Ushuaïa Ibiza’s closing party can be purchased here. For passes to Hï Ibiza’s event, navigate here. Joint tickets for both events are also available.

FOLLOW USHUAÏA IBIZA:

Facebookfacebook.com/ushuaiaibiza
Instagraminstagram.com/ushuaiaibiza
Twittertwitter.com/ushuaiaibiza
Website: theushuaiaexperience.com

FOLLOW HÏ IBIZA:

Facebookfacebook.com/hiibizaofficial
Instagraminstagram.com/hiibizaofficial
Twittertwitter.com/hiibizaofficial
Website: www.hiibiza.com

Related

general ibiza club
EVENTS

Black Coffee, Charlotte de Witte, More to DJ at Ushuaïa and Hï Ibiza's Joint 2022 Opening Party

The White Isle is healing in a big way.

slideshow-1496136375
EVENTS

Hï Ibiza Announces 2021 Summer Residency Lineup with David Guetta, FISHER, More

The Martinez Brothers and Black Coffee will be among the DJs taking over Hï Ibiza next summer.

Zamna Festival 2022, Afterlife
EVENTS

Zamna Festival Reawakens Tulum to Kick Off 2022 With 6 Nights of Dance Music

After last years’s postponement, Zamna Festival returned stronger than ever, headlined by the likes of Black Coffee, Tale Of Us, Claptone and more.

armin van buuren
EVENTS

Armin van Buuren Announces 2022 Headlining Shows at Ushuaïa and Hï Ibiza

The shows are said to "take trance into untold and unmissable territory."

Afterlife, Sunrise Zamna Festival 2021
EVENTS

Zamna Festival Gears Up for Momentous Return to Tulum for NYE 2023

Zamna Festival will feature performances from Tale of Us, ARTBAT, Black Coffee and many more from December 31st to January 14th.

black coffee
EVENTS

Black Coffee Announces Summer 2022 Residency at Hï Ibiza

The South African dance music icon's return to one of Ibiza's go-to clubbing destinations is set in stone.

unnamed
EVENTS

Desert Air Festival 2022 Will Offer Flights On Warplanes, Yoga, and Guided Hikes

The Martinez Brothers, Peggy Gou, Channel Tres and more are set for performances at the inaugural fest.

Ushuaia Club Ibiza
INDUSTRY

Ushuaïa and Hï Ibiza Will Not Be Hosting Events Through July

Ibiza's landmark clubs will remain closed even as many of Spain's venues have begun reopening.