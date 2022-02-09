Black Coffee, Charlotte de Witte, More to DJ at Ushuaïa and Hï Ibiza's Joint 2022 Opening Party

This a party the electronic dance music community so desperately needs after a rough 2021.

Iconic White Isle clubs Ushuaïa and Hï Ibiza are joining forces to put on a marathon 2022 opening party, dubbed "Better Together." The event will take place from Saturday, April 30th to Sunday, May 1st and feature Adam Beyer, Charlotte de Witte, ARTBAT, Black Coffee, The Martinez Brothers, and EDM.com Class of 2022 inductee Anfisa Letyago, among others.

"Better Together" will celebrate the return of Ibiza's dormant nightlife sector and welcome dance music enthusiasts from around the globe. Yann Pissenem, CEO and founder of The Night League, has been busy with his team planning what he called "the biggest and best" program they've ever had.

“After what has been a very challenging time for both the industry and the island, we can't wait to welcome music lovers back to the Ushuaïa Ibiza and Hï Ibiza dancefloors this summer," Pissenem said in a press release. "Myself and the team at The Night League have been busy working away behind the scenes to curate the biggest and best programme of DJs and events we've ever had. We’re extremely proud to open the 2022 season in April with our unique ‘Better Together’ concept featuring the foremost acts in electronic music performing across both clubs. The stage is set for an unforgettable experience to celebrate the return of large-scale music events to Ibiza and reunite our global community of music fans."

Recently, the Ibiza Leisure Association claimed that "all of the island's major nightlife enterprises are actively working this winter" in preparation of the impending club season. If all goes well, the clubbing capital of the world will reportedly remain open until the November.

You can purchase tickets to "Better Together" here.