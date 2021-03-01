12th Planet, NGHTMRE, More to Perform at Socially Distanced "Pod Experience" in Utah

12th Planet, NGHTMRE, More to Perform at Socially Distanced "Pod Experience" in Utah

JOYRYDE, Ghastly, WHIPPED CREAM, and many more will also appear.
12th Planet (via Facebook)

A bevy of the brightest artists in bass music have been announced as performers at Singularity, an upcoming socially distanced "pod experience" in Utah.

The lineup for the music event, which will go down in Grantsville's Utah Motorsports Campus facility, features 12th Planet, NGHTMRE, WHIPPED CREAM, and Habstrakt, among many other major electronic music artists. The music festival will also feature a collaborative DJ set from JOYRYDE and Ghastly, whose performance is billed as GHOST RYDR.

Singularity is scheduled for April 30th to May 2nd, 2021. In a Facebook post announcing the three-day event, organizers said that it will be socially distanced and that it "follows all current local and state health guidelines." The festival's website also notes that masks are mandatory and must be worn at all times.

As vaccine delivery across the country continues to ramp up, the number of COVID-19 cases in Utah has steadily declined. The Salt Lake Tribune reports that over the past week, the total number of new cases was 4,500, down from 5,441 seven days prior. However, the amount of deaths in the state has risen. The Tribune notes that there were 83 new deaths over the past week, an increase of 24 from the week prior.

Tickets to Singularity will go on sale Wednesday, March 3rd at 10AM MST. You can purchase them here.

