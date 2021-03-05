Vaccinated Express Lanes Planned for Texas' Ubbi Dubbi Music Festival

Disco Donnie, the organizer of Texas electronic music festival Ubbi Dubbi, has announced that he is planning to implement express entry lanes at the event's 2021 edition for those who have been vaccinated for COVID-19.

Donnie took to Twitter to share the news of the lanes, which he said are "100% part of the plan." While they have not yet been confirmed as part of the event's infrastructure, they could be in the near future. In a separate tweet, he also clarified that attendees will not need to be vaccinated to gain entry to the event, and that he has teamed up with CLEAR to instate health protocols and safely expedite entry procedures.

It's important to note that Disco Donnie is not violating any laws by moving forward with Ubbi Dubbi Festival's 2021 edition. However, he has felt the wrath of EDM Twitter after the controversial decision by Texas Governor Greg Abbott to lift the state's mask mandates and reopen its events sector.

Despite a deluge of tweets condemning his decision to host the fest as planned, Disco Donnie seems unfazed considering the plight of event organizers after a year of unprecedented cancellations. Most of the derision has stemmed from Texas' low per capita vaccination rate. The Texas Tribune recently reported that only 6.5% of Texans had been fully vaccinated as of Sunday, February 28th.

Ubbi Dubbi Festival is scheduled to take place April 24th and 25th, 2021. You can find out more information via the festival's official website.

FOLLOW UBBI DUBBI FESTIVAL:

Website: ubbidubbifestival.com

Facebook: facebook.com/UbbiDubbiFestival

Twitter: twitter.com/UbbidubbiFest

Instagram: instagram.com/ubbidubbifest