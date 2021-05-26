Veld Music Festival Moves to 2022, Announces Headliners Martin Garrix and Marshmello

Veld Music Festival Moves to 2022, Announces Headliners Martin Garrix and Marshmello

Despite the dizzying return of North American music festivals, the 2021 edition of Toronto's Veld has been abandoned due to the uncertainty of COVID-19.
Despite the dizzying return of North American music festivals, the 2021 edition of Toronto's Veld has been abandoned due to the uncertainty of COVID-19.

As North American music festivals return at a dizzying pace, Toronto's Veld Music Festival has sadly met a different fate.

Organizers today announced that the 2021 edition of Veld has been moved to 2022, citing the uncertainty of the pandemic. The silver lining for fans, however, is the fact that EDM superstars Martin Garrix and Marshmello have been confirmed as headliners for the new dates.

"Due to continuing COVID-19 restrictions and our commitment to the safety of our fans and staff, Veld Music Festival will be postponed until 2022," reads the statement before announcing the event's headliners.

E2UoXa8WYAMtkFx

CTV Toronto reports that over 65% of Toronto residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of May 25th, a statistic that Eileen de Villa, the City of Toronto's Medical Officer of Health, called an "incredible milestone." Over the course of the last month Canada had not only been dealing with a shortage of shots, but also widespread confusion regarding its supply, according to Bloomberg.

Veld will return to Downsview Park on July 30th and 31st, 2022. Passes will automatically transfer over to the new dates, but organizers are also accepting refund requests for those who can no longer attend. Ticket-holders can submit refund requests with a deadline of 10AM ET on June 2nd.

You can find more information about the fest here.

