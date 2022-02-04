Historic Victoria Baths Swimming Site to Be Transformed Into "Rave Complex"
Red Bull is transforming Manchester's historic Victoria Baths swimming complex into a rave complex for one night.
On February 26th, the Victoria Baths complex will undergo a full transition into a music venue, breathing new life into Manchester's storied nightlife culture. The lineup boasts a ton of talent local, such as Afrodeutsche and A Guy Called Gerald as well as Mr. Scruff, DJ Paulette, Luke Unabomber, and Annabel Fraser, among others.
The event is part of a new series called "Red Bull Unlocked" and it will feature eight different rooms, according to various sources.
According to the Manchester Evening News, the Victoria Baths complex previously hosted a rave back in 1988, when A Guy Called Gerald performed alongside a bevy of other DJs. With the renovation of the swimming complex as well as technological advancements, this party will certainly be a step up.
Those interested in attending the Victoria Baths rave can find tickets here. Check out the full lineup below via an announcement by Red Bull.