Skip to main content
Historic Victoria Baths Swimming Site to Be Transformed Into "Rave Complex"

Historic Victoria Baths Swimming Site to Be Transformed Into "Rave Complex"

Organized by Red Bull, the event will feature a lineup of local Manchester DJs.

Maurício Mascaro

Organized by Red Bull, the event will feature a lineup of local Manchester DJs.

Red Bull is transforming Manchester's historic Victoria Baths swimming complex into a rave complex for one night.

On February 26th, the Victoria Baths complex will undergo a full transition into a music venue, breathing new life into Manchester's storied nightlife culture. The lineup boasts a ton of talent local, such as Afrodeutsche and A Guy Called Gerald as well as Mr. Scruff, DJ Paulette, Luke Unabomber, and Annabel Fraser, among others.

The event is part of a new series called "Red Bull Unlocked" and it will feature eight different rooms, according to various sources.

victoria baths

Victoria Baths.

Recommended Articles

odesza
NEWS

ODESZA Tease First New Original Music Since 2018: Watch

It's safe to say ODESZA are officially back.

3 hours ago
general
EVENTS

Historic Victoria Baths Swimming Site to Be Transformed Into "Rave Complex"

Organized by Red Bull, the event will feature a lineup of local Manchester DJs.

5 hours ago
STS9, STS9 red rocks, STS9 sky world
EVENTS

Here's a List of Every Electronic Music Show at Red Rocks In 2022

Porter Robinson, Kraftwerk, Zeds Dead and many more will descend on the iconic open air venue in 2022.

5 hours ago

According to the Manchester Evening News, the Victoria Baths complex previously hosted a rave back in 1988, when A Guy Called Gerald performed alongside a bevy of other DJs. With the renovation of the swimming complex as well as technological advancements, this party will certainly be a step up.

Those interested in attending the Victoria Baths rave can find tickets here. Check out the full lineup below via an announcement by Red Bull.

Related

22859885_1717094981642241_7270903192708061065_o
NEWS

The Warehouse Project Release 2018 Calendar and Drop Huge News on Their Future

The 2018 calendar is out and WHP is on the move.

Screen Shot 2021-05-24 at 1.34.54 PM
NEWS

Watch This DJ Launch a Blowup Doll Into the Crowd at a Socially Distanced Manchester Rave

One attendee at a recent Manchester rave went home with more than just good memories—and more memories to create.

Movement
EVENTS

Detroit's Movement Festival Eyes 2022 Return

Movement, one of the longest-running dance music events in the world, will take place during its usual Memorial Day Weekend run.

250538345_138438251867421_2508952521785366550_n
EVENTS

Look Inside Float Dubai, the World's Largest Floating Nightclub

The nightclub was built on the famous Queen Elizabeth 2 ocean liner and sells bottles up to nearly $90,000.

mersiv
EVENTS

Be the First to Hear Mersiv's Debut Album at His Release Party In Detroit's Majestic Theatre

The lineup also features Conrank, Dalek One, Benji Robot, and Opalyte.

Anfisa Letyago
EVENTS

Cercle Taps Anfisa Letyago for Performance at Malta's Historic Saluting Battery

Cercle is back with yet another once-in-a-lifetime DJ set.

Second image to accompany WHP article
FEATURES

DESTINATION NIGHTCLUB: WAREHOUSE PROJECT MANCHESTER

A closer look at Manchester's biggest underground music venue

Parklife Festival
NEWS

Parklife Festival Raises Over a Whooping £75,000 For Local Charities During Its 2017 Edition

This Manchester festival has no plans of holding back, after braving the Manchester Arena attacks and carrying on, now Parklike Festival has raised over a whooping £75,000 towards varied local charities.