Listen to Vintage Culture's Sultry EDM.com Playlist Ahead of DJ Set at Fiji's Your Paradise Festival

This weekend, roughly 600 people are flying to Fiji's dreamlike Mamanuca Islands for Your Paradise, one of the world's best destination music festivals.

They'll be partying off the coast of Nadi for a week of once-in-a-lifetime festival experiences soundtracked by a group of elite DJs, including Brazilian superstar Vintage Culture.

The chart-topping house music producer, who has performed at a number of the world's biggest dance music festivals this year, tops a stellar Your Paradise lineup that also includes Ben Böhmer, Lee Foss, Kito and Getter, among others. The music is just one of many reasons why the attendees of Your Paradise leave Fiji with "feelings they can't quite articulate" every year.

c/o Your Paradise

"Being surrounded by great music in this beautiful setting really is my idea of paradise," Vintage Culture tells EDM.com. "I'm looking forward to seeing my fans in Fiji and giving them a night to remember and a show they won't forget."

Time will tell what the festival has in store in 2022, but for now, you can get a vicarious taste courtesy of Vintage Culture. Check out his exclusive playlist below.

