Over 70 DJs to Perform at Virtual Charity Rave for Rare Genetic Disease Therapies

Donations from viewers will fund the development of life-saving therapies for rare diseases.

Isabella Mendes

If you're going to rave, why not do it with a purpose?

Cure Rare Disease, a nonprofit biotechnology research organization, is hosting a four-day streaming event to raise awareness and research funding to develop therapies for rare genetic diseases. Supported by Logitech's Streamlabs Charity, Rare Rave 2022 will feature over 70 DJs and electronic music artists from 17 countries.

Rare Rave 2022 will kick off on Friday, February 25th and conclude on the 28th, which the U.S. recognizes as Rare Disease Day. Donations from viewers tuning into the virtual fest will fund the development of life-saving therapies for rare diseases, such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a severe disorder with a median life expectancy of only 22 years.

According to a press release shared with EDM.com, Cure Rare Disease is directing funds to its research program, which is developing customized CRISPR-based therapies for patients diagnosed with rare, genetic diseases with no treatment or cures.

"To say that the entire team at Cure Rare Disease, our many patients and their families, and our community across the globe are amped about Rare Rave 2022 is an understatement," said Rich Horgan, founder and president of Cure Rare Disease. "The Rare Rave 2022 streaming event, throughout the weekend leading into Rare Disease Day, will provide tremendous support to our nonprofit biotech model that is developing tailor-made medicine for rare, genetic diseases affecting children."

Rare Rave 2022 will stream on Twitch. You can find more about the virtual event here.

