Virtual Riot Announces LA Headlining Show With Curated Live Production

Virtual Riot Announces LA Headlining Show With Curated Live Production

The dubstep virtuoso is set to throw down at one of LA's most famed concert venues.
Author:
Publish date:
The dubstep virtuoso is set to throw down at one of LA's most famed concert venues.

LA is about to get a serious dose of Virtual Riot.

The dubstep virtuoso has announced a major headlining gig at the famed Hollywood Palladium, where he will throw down on September 10th. Fans will be thrilled to hear that the performance—promoted by Bassrush and Insomniac—will feature Virtual Riot's own curated live production, which should be nothing short of breathtaking considering his renown in the electronic music space.

Virtual Riot's last show at the Palladium took place in December 2019, when he headlined a sold-out takeover by his longtime label, Disciple Recordings. A number of his bass music contemporaries also performed, including Barely Alive, PhaseOne, and Modestep, among others.

He shared the news in a triumphant Instagram post, writing, "I couldn’t be more excited to get back on stage and bring my own show with my own production ideas to Los Angeles after all this time."

You can grab tickets here starting tomorrow, June 17th at 1PM PT.

FOLLOW VIRTUAL RIOT:

Facebook: facebook.com/virtualriotmusic
Twitter: twitter.com/Virtual_Riot
Instagram: instagram.com/officialvirtualriot
Spotify: spoti.fi/3sgryDK

Related

skrillex justin bieber virtual riot
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Justin Bieber's New "Justice" Album, With Production from Skrillex, Virtual Riot, More

The Biebs dropped his star-studded sixth studio album today with a stable of high-profile producers.

zedd virtual riot
NEWS

Zedd Teases Collaboration With Virtual Riot

Imagine what this would sound like.

IMG_0013
EVENTS

Colorado Drive-In Rave to Feature Headlining B2B Set by Virtual Riot and Barely Alive

This set is going to shake Colorado to its core.

Excision at Lost Lands Festival
EVENTS

Excision Announces Stacked Lineup for Lost Lands' Virtual Edition with Barely Alive, Virtual Riot, More

Excision dropped a fearsome lineup for the virtual bonanza, which will also feature a "very special set" from the man himself.

virtual riot
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Virtual Riot's Filthy "Pray For Riddim" VIP

He dusted the cobwebs off his 2018 hit and dropped a dinger of a dubstep tune for free download.

madeon
EVENTS

Madeon Announces First Post-Pandemic Headline Shows at New York City's Terminal 5

The electronic music virtuoso is set to bring an updated version of his fan-favorite "Good Faith Live" production for the massive show.

skrillex justin bieber virtual riot
NEWS

Skrillex and Virtual Riot to Appear on Justin Bieber's Upcoming "Justice" Album

Virtual Riot and Skrillex contributed to the album's opener, and the latter produced two additional tracks.

Kygo - 2
EVENTS

Kygo Announces Los Angeles Headlining Stadium Show With Special Guests

This September, Kygo is aiming to deliver on a comeback show that he's had on his mind for quite some time.