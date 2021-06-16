Virtual Riot Announces LA Headlining Show With Curated Live Production

The dubstep virtuoso is set to throw down at one of LA's most famed concert venues.

LA is about to get a serious dose of Virtual Riot.

The dubstep virtuoso has announced a major headlining gig at the famed Hollywood Palladium, where he will throw down on September 10th. Fans will be thrilled to hear that the performance—promoted by Bassrush and Insomniac—will feature Virtual Riot's own curated live production, which should be nothing short of breathtaking considering his renown in the electronic music space.

Virtual Riot's last show at the Palladium took place in December 2019, when he headlined a sold-out takeover by his longtime label, Disciple Recordings. A number of his bass music contemporaries also performed, including Barely Alive, PhaseOne, and Modestep, among others.

He shared the news in a triumphant Instagram post, writing, "I couldn’t be more excited to get back on stage and bring my own show with my own production ideas to Los Angeles after all this time."

You can grab tickets here starting tomorrow, June 17th at 1PM PT.

