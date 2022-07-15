CloZee, Rusko, LSDREAM, More Announced on Wobbly Wakaan Music Festival 2022 Lineup

Liquid Stranger is serving up all sorts of weird and wonky bass at the long-awaited return of Wakaan Music Festival.

In the wake of a two-year hiatus due to the impact of COVID-19, fans have been waiting for the return of Wakaan's flagship music festival since its stunning debut in 2019. Stranger used his popular record label to cultivate a home for the best in freeform bass and beyond, and he's now announced the 2022 lineup of DJs set to rock the Arkansas fest to its core.

Alongside two sets from the Swedish bass music superstar, fans will be able to enjoy performances from LSDREAM, Rusko, CloZee, Wreckno, A Hundred Drums, Emancipator, Of The Trees, Buku, STS9 and Claude VonStroke's alter-ego, Barclay Crenshaw, among others.

Those who want an extra dose of bass can take part in a Wednesday night pre-party featuring a special headlining B2B set by Liquid Stranger and LSDREAM. Early-birds can also take in DJ sets from Minnesota, Shlump, Ravenscoon, Notixx and Tape B.

The return of Liquid Stranger's Wakaan Music Festival takes place September 28th to October 1st, 2022 at Mulberry Mountain in Ozark, Arkansas. Tickets to the event are on sale now and can be purchased here.