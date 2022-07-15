Skip to main content
CloZee, Rusko, LSDREAM, More Announced on Wobbly Wakaan Music Festival 2022 Lineup

CloZee, Rusko, LSDREAM, More Announced on Wobbly Wakaan Music Festival 2022 Lineup

Also taking the stage at Liquid Stranger's Arkansas festival are Wreckno, A Hundred Drums, Emancipator, Of The Trees and more.

Jake West

Also taking the stage at Liquid Stranger's Arkansas festival are Wreckno, A Hundred Drums, Emancipator, Of The Trees and more.

Liquid Stranger is serving up all sorts of weird and wonky bass at the long-awaited return of Wakaan Music Festival.

In the wake of a two-year hiatus due to the impact of COVID-19, fans have been waiting for the return of Wakaan's flagship music festival since its stunning debut in 2019. Stranger used his popular record label to cultivate a home for the best in freeform bass and beyond, and he's now announced the 2022 lineup of DJs set to rock the Arkansas fest to its core.

Alongside two sets from the Swedish bass music superstar, fans will be able to enjoy performances from LSDREAM, Rusko, CloZee, Wreckno, A Hundred Drums, Emancipator, Of The Trees, Buku, STS9 and Claude VonStroke's alter-ego, Barclay Crenshaw, among others.

FXj8sL1WQAAfhC4
Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Wakaan Music Festival
EVENTS

CloZee, Rusko, LSDREAM, More Announced on Wobbly Wakaan Music Festival 2022 Lineup

Also taking the stage at Liquid Stranger's Arkansas festival are Wreckno, A Hundred Drums, Emancipator, Of The Trees and more.

By Nick Yopko25 seconds ago
dallask martin garrix
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Martin Garrix, DallasK and Sasha Alex Sloan's Long-Awaited Collab, "Loop"

At long last, Garrix has finally released "Loop," which fans had been clamoring for since his massive Ultra 2022 performance.

By Jason Heffler1 hour ago
X&G
NEWS

Renowned Bass Music Duo X&G Announce Split After 8 Years

"It's time to table X&G for now and chase what feels right for us individually."

By Rachel Kupfer14 hours ago

Those who want an extra dose of bass can take part in a Wednesday night pre-party featuring a special headlining B2B set by Liquid Stranger and LSDREAM. Early-birds can also take in DJ sets from Minnesota, Shlump, Ravenscoon, Notixx and Tape B.

The return of Liquid Stranger's Wakaan Music Festival takes place September 28th to October 1st, 2022 at Mulberry Mountain in Ozark, Arkansas. Tickets to the event are on sale now and can be purchased here.

Related

Liquid Stranger wearing a glowing hood.
NEWS

Liquid Stranger Announces New Downtempo Label at Wakaan Music Festival

During his Wakaan Music Festival performance, Liquid Stranger announced a brand-new downtempo record label to accompany Wakaan.

Wakaan Music Festival Liquid Stranger
INTERVIEWS

Liquid Stranger on How the Inaugural Wakaan Music Festival Came About [Interview]

EDM.com caught up with Liquid Stranger to talk about his first festival and the growth of his label, Wakaan.

Wakaan Music Festival Liquid Stranger
NEWS

Wakaan Music Festival Officially Postponed Due to COVID-19

Originally slated for this fall, the freeform bass celebration has been postponed until next year.

image2
EVENTS

Review: Liquid Stranger's First-Ever Wakaan Music Festival Debuts as Premier Bass Event in the U.S.

In its inaugural year, the festival went off without a hitch.

Summer Camp Music Festival
EVENTS

Zeds Dead, NGHTMRE, More to Perform at Summer Camp Music Festival 2022

Liquid Stranger, Moore Kismet, Smashing Pumpkins and more are set to take the stage this spring.

griz
EVENTS

GRiZ Announces Psychedelic Virginia Music Festival, Space Camp

In addition to two headlining sets by GRiZ, the festival will feature CloZee, Liquid Stranger, and Moore Kismet, among others.

Same Same But Different
EVENTS

Same Same But Different Announces Lineup for 3rd Annual Event With Big Gigantic, CloZee, More

STS9, LSDREAM, and more are also set to take the stage this September.

Global Dance Festival 2022
EVENTS

Excision, Above & Beyond, More Announced for Denver's Global Dance Festival 2022

The headline acts will be joined by Adventure Club, Lane 8, Wooli and more this summer at Empower Field at Mile High.