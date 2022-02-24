Basscon Wasteland 2022: Set Times, COVID-19 Guidelines and Everything Else You Need to Know

It's been nearly two years since Basscon's last Wasteland festival, and now the hardstyle spectacular is back bigger than ever. After previously hosting the event at the Hollywood Palladium, Wasteland is now taking place at the NOS Events Center in San Bernardino on Friday, February 25th and Saturday, February 26th.

EDM.com is here to help you navigate through the festival's various policies and provide you with all the relevant info you need to know to have a smooth festival, including the event's COVID-19 policies, traveling, artist schedules and more. For those who still need to secure their passes, you can purchase last minute tickets here.

Basscon Presents Wasteland 2022 at The NOS Events Center

VENUE AND HOURS

Wasteland is an 18+ event and a valid ID is required upon entry. The event will run from 7PM to 2AM each night.

The box office and ticketing help hours are between 6PM and 1AM.

For more info on the timeline, head here.

COVID-19 PROTOCOLS

To gain entry to Wasteland, you will be required to show either proof of full vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 24 hours (antigen test), or 48 hours (PCR test).

Be prepared to provide proof of either your vaccination card or negative test results at the entrance. A photo of your negative test results and/or your vaccine card will be accepted. If you are planning on getting vaccinated, it is strongly encouraged that you do so at least 1-2 days before you don't experience side effects during the event.

TRAVELING TO WASTELAND

Wasteland is located at the NOS Events Center in San Bernardino, CA. The official venue address is listed below.

NOS Events Center

689 South E St

San Bernardino, CA 92408

If you are driving from Los Angeles, you can hop on the 10 Freeway heading East until you reach Exit 72 to San Bernardino. From the San Fernando Valley and Burbank area, you can hop on Ventura Freeway to Interstate 210 and take it all the way to San Bernardino, where you will then take Exit 74 and head towards the venue.

LINEUP & SET TIMES

Wasteland is setting the bar high as the nation's premiere hard dance event, bringing in a staggering lineup of artists from around the world. Lady Faith, Headhunterz, Sub Zero Project, and Lil Texas are scheduled to perform, among many more. You can view the schedule below.

Basscon's Wasteland 2022 festival set times. Basscon

FESTIVAL & PARKING MAPS

Upon arrival to the NOS Events Center, follow the signs to find the designated parking area. General Parking will be provided adjacent to the venue for $20.

Do not park in the surrounding neighborhoods since these are residential areas.

WEATHER

Weather for both days of the festival looks great, according to Weather.com's 10-day weather forecast. With a high of 65° on Friday and a high of 68° on Saturday, the forecast calls for sunshine and a 0% chance of precipitation.

Keep in mind that the lows will likely fall to around 39° on Friday night and 41° on Saturday, so make sure to pack a coat.

FOOD AND BEVERAGE ONSITE

Both food and beverage stands will be located throughout the venue's grounds, with the addition of roaming vendors offering water and snacks. The festival will offer an assortment of dining options, including both vegan and vegetarian cuisine.

Alcohol and bars will be located throughout the grounds, serving an assortment of both beer and liquor. Keep note that service hours may be limited and you must provide a valid ID proving you are 21+ to consume alcohol.

Wasteland 2022 is a cashless event. Vendors will only accept credit and debit cards, Samsung Pay, Apple Pay, and Android Pay. Cash can also be exchanged onsite for a prepaid card to use with festival merchants.

For more info on food and beverages, water refill stations and more, head here.

MERCHANDISE

For Wasteland 2022, Basscon has rolled out a new line of merch for this year's festival. The Insomniac Shop will have a booth onsite, where you can check out all of the Basscon apparel as well as artist merch for the event. You will be able to pick up a variety of tees, hoodies, lanyards, flags, bandanas, and more.

And incase you forget, you can order merch online afterwards here.

INFO BOOTHS

In the event that you find yourself in need of assistance, Insomniac has information booths stationed throughout the venue, staffed with their knowledgeable Customer Experience team members.

Reminder: if you see something, say something. Vigilance at music festivals has never been more important.

SAFTEY & MEDICAL

We never plan for it, but things happen. To ensure a safe environment for everyone, Wasteland will have professional security and trained medical staff onsite to assist with emergencies. If you need medical assistance, seek out any of the nearest medical or information tents, or flag down a staff member.

For more information on Wasteland, visit the festival's official website.

FOLLOW BASSCON:

Facebook: facebook.com/bassconmassive

Instagram: instagram.com/basscon

Twitter: twitter.com/bassconmassive

