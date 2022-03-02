Skip to main content
Photos: Relive the 2022 Wasteland Festival, a SoCal Hard Dance Utopia

Lil Texas, Da Tweekaz, Sub Zero Project, and more performed at the massive two-day Basscon takeover at the NOS Events Center.

There are few avenues left for Insomniac to influence in the electronic dance music landscape, but the team at Basscon is ensuring that hard dance is represented—and represented well.

Last weekend, Basscon took over San Bernardino's NOS Events Center for their annual Wasteland music festival, a celebration of all things hardstyle. Wasteland featured a massive lineup of global hard dance artists, such as Sub Zero Project, Da Tweekaz, Lady Faith and more.

From its production to its logistics, Wasteland 2022 was a major success for Insomniac. This year, organizers debuted a revamped stage design with towering LED walls and lasers galore, among other stage elements that offered no shortage of visual stimulation. 

EDM.com was on the ground throughout the festival to capture all the most memorable moments. You can relive the Wasteland 2022 festival experience in the exclusive photo gallery below.

Wasteland_brphotoco233
131
Gallery
131 Images

FOLLOW BASSCON:

Facebook: facebook.com/bassconmassive
Instagram: instagram.com/basscon
Twitter: twitter.com/bassconmassive
Website: bassconmassive.com

