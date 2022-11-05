Watch Above & Beyond’s Stunning Full Group Therapy 500 Performance

Three weeks after their sold-out Group Therapy 500 event, Above & Beyond have released their full performance for fans to watch at home.

The massive two-day massive event, which took place at Los Angeles’ Banc of California Stadium last month, celebrated 500 episodes of the legendary trance trio's Group Therapy Radio. One of dance music’s most tenured and dependable mix shows since 2012, Group Therapy showcases the latest trance and progressive house music to millions of fans around the world.

The Group Therapy 500 event featured a pair of performances by the iconic group as well as sets from Ajundadeep hitmakers ALPHA 9, Andrew Bayer, Grum, Mat Zo and Olan. The live performance video, recorded on October 14th, spans two hours and includes the tracklist, which features 28 tracks and a slew of unreleased IDs.

Watch the full performance below.

