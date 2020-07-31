All DJ Sets from Tomorrowland's Virtual Edition are Now Available to Stream

Following its highly publicized foray into the virtual concert space, the organizers of of Tomorrowland have made all of the festival's DJ sets available for a limited time. Fans who missed the event can purchase access to the "Relive" platform, which features all of the performances from Tomorrowland Around The World.

Following the July 26th conclusion of the digital music fest, organizers announced that a staggering 1 million viewers tuned into the livestream from a laundry list of countries and regions. To prepare for the unprecedented version of Tomorrowland, which remains one of the largest and most popular music festivals in the world, representatives erected four intricate green screen studios in Belgium, Brazil, Australia, and the US.

The weekend's digital festivities boasted sets from Afrojack, Alan Walker, Armin van Buuren, David Guetta, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Don Diablo, Martin Garrix, NERVO, Oliver Heldens, and Steve Aoki, among many others. Read our interview with Aoki here in which he said the festival "is where magic and technology meet."

You can purchase your "Relive" ticket here to gain access to all of the DJ sets from Tomorrowland Around The World.

