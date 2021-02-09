[WATCH] David Guetta Performs Atop Iconic Dubai Landmark In Latest "United At Home" Livestream

If you thought David Guetta's recent Paris performance was impressive, wait until you see his latest.
Author:
Publish date:

David Guetta

David Guetta's "United At Home" concert series has graced some of the world's most magnificent skylines and awe-inspiring sights. Over the weekend, the platinum-selling producer streamed from atop yet another breathtaking landmark, Dubai's Burj Al Arab Jumeira hotel.

For the first "United At Home" of 2021, David Guetta knew he had to make a lasting impression, especially since the image of the producer's New Year's Eve performance from the Louvre in Paris has hardly left our minds. Needless to say, Guetta's latest stunt did not disappoint. 

Performing atop a giant LED platform, Guetta's sharp visuals beamed up into the sky from under him as he led fans on a journey through his iconic discography. Shining like a lone beacon in the sky, a myriad of camera angles perfectly captured all of the sights and action from atop the hotel, making for one of the most unique livestreamed sets in recent memory. 

As with previous editions of "United At Home," David Guetta has dedicated the event to charity. This weekend's Dubai edition raised funds in support of UNICEF and Dubai Cares.

