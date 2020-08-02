Watch Diplo's Full "Higher Ground" Fortnite DJ Set

Diplo is now a regular in the Fortnite world, and his latest foray into the Epic Games linchpin was yet another step forward for the increasingly robust gaming and EDM crossover space.

The Grammy Award-winning dance music producer appeared in the final show of his summer Fortnite residency last Friday, July 31st, placing a cherry on top of a sensational series of streams within the game's "Party Royale" mode. While Diplo's past performances saw him assume his country alias, Thomas Wesley, and join his moombah-pop trio, Major Lazer, his final concert was operated under the umbrella of his Higher Ground record label.

Diplo's set featured the sultry deep house sound that is synonymous with his Higher Ground banner, like Kyle Watson's "Radiate," Chris Lake and Solardo's "Free Your Body," and KUU's "How Could I Ever," the debut track from the newly minted duo comprised of fellow Grammy winners Riton and Alex Metric.

In addition to character skins and back bling, players who tuned in also received a new music-reactive weapon wrap. You can check out the wrap and watch "Diplo Presents: Higher Ground" below.

