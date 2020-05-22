Do LaB’s virtual edition of Lightning in a Bottle, DGTL LIB, is now live!

Day 1 of the festival is set to be a killer concert experience, with performances from Justin Jay, Beats Antique, Shiba San, The Funk Hunters, and more.

Over the course of the festival, viewers will be able to witness many of its artists perform on the signature stages of Lightning In a Bottle, which are being digitally rendered in real-time by Vita Motus Design Studio.

“For the first time ever, a branded festival environment has been recreated in a gaming engine to be used for live broadcast," said Heather Shaw, CEO of Vita Motus Design Studio. "We at Vita Motus think that Lightning in a Bottle is an ideal environment to showcase our realtime rendering capabilities because of its completely unique architecture, iconic design, and immersive content.”

You can tune into the livestream and also check out the full schedule for the fest's first day below.

DGTL LIB Day 1 Livestream:

DGTL LIB Day 1 Schedule:

