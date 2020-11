Insomniac's latest "Rave-A-Thon" is here. The famed dance music event brand is now live with the virtual edition of EDC Orlando to kick off your weekend with DJ sets from some of the most exciting artists in house and bass music.

Set to appear on today's livestream event are Anabel Englund, Autograf, Cat Dealers, Morgan Page, Kaskade, Elephante, PEEKABOO, and Eptic, in that order. You can check out the full schedule and tune into the livestream below.

EDC ORLANDO VIRTUAL RAVE-A-THON SCHEDULE