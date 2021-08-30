August 30, 2021
Eric Prydz Drops ID-Filled Factory 93 DJ Set in LA: Watch the Full Performance
Eric Prydz Drops ID-Filled Factory 93 DJ Set in LA: Watch the Full Performance

A YouTuber recorded and shared the full, mind-bending set in 4K resolution.
YouTube (via spiritofblizzard)

Eric Prydz recently descended on the City of Angels to throw down a special DJ set in collaboration with Factory 93, known for their iconic warehouse parties. And thanks to a gallant attendee who was able to capture the full show, fans who missed out can now watch the performance in 4K resolution on YouTube.

True to form, Prydz seamlessly oscillated between his aliases, mixing music by Pryda, Cirez D, and Tonja Holma with the gusto of a seasoned vet. He also played out a ton of IDs. He kicked off the concert with a track tentatively titled "WOWOW," a prized cut that has appeared in his live sets since as early as 2010, before playing out a number of other unreleased songs that fans have long clamored for. These include "Belgrade Expo ID2" and "Hi Ibiza Theater ID," two progressive house stunners.

As the two-and-a-half-hour set neared its conclusion, Prydz opted to load up his influential 2012 single "Every Day." In what was a surefire highlight of the performance, he dropped it while illuminated by some of the most mind-bending visuals of the show.

Check out Prydz's full Factory 93 performance on August 22nd below. The uploader also included a tracklist along with accompanying timestamps.

