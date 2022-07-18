Watch Footage From Eric Prydz's Mind-Bending "HOLO" Production at Tomorrowland 2022

Skip to main content
Prydz and his team once again proved their staying power as one of the electronic music industry's leading live production architects.

It's impossible for videos to do justice when it comes to Eric Prydz's live shows, but they're simply too incredible to ignore.

The Swedish dance music legend performed at Tomorrowland over the weekend, where he brought back his fan-favorite "HOLO" show to send the festival's attendees into a rabbit hole. Thanks to its mind-bending visuals, the immersive production stole the show and was the unquestioned highlight of the festival's first day.

"Tomorrowland day 1 was stupid fun," tweeted famed Twitch streamer Jericho, "but listen when I tell you that Prydz holo live was the single best show I have ever seen."

Prydz has long been recognized as one of the electronic music industry's leading artists in terms of not only music production, but also live events. Prydz and his team painstakingly work to develop the most subversive visual displays EDM fans have ever seen, like like his baffling "V O I D" show.

Check out footage from Prydz's "HOLO" performance at Tomorrowland 2022 below.

