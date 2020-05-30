Headbangers rejoice—the premiere of Couch Lands' new "Virtual Stage" has arrived. Best of all, Excision has brought together a formidable lineup of bass music heavyweights who are ready to to break it in.

Today the prehistoric-themed livestream fest is heating up in a hurry with initial sets from LEV3L, STUCA, Ubur, Tisoki, and Calcium. The evening is sure to take things into overdrive with sets from G-REX, ATLiens, Ghastly, PhaseOne, Riot Ten, Boogie T, Funtcase, and Doctor P on the menu. It's a full bass music beatdown, which you can tune into below.

Couch Lands started as a rebroadcast of previous Lost Lands sets but it has rapidly evolved and taken on a life of its own. Now the live virtual festival is boasting an awe-inspiring production setup that is on par with the Lost Lands environment fans have come to know and love. With full-scale lights, pyrotechnics, life-like dinosaurs, and cutting-edge visuals, Couch Lands is sparing no expense when it comes to creating arguably the most immersive livestream setup seen in recent times. Excision has never been one for complacency and he's aiming to set the bar higher for the livestream concert space as a whole.

Couch Lands will be streaming all day and will close out with a set by Doctor P beginning at 11:10PM PST (2:10AM ET).

