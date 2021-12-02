Watch the First-Ever "Together For A Better Day" Avicii Tribute Concert With Galantis, Zara Larsson, More

Artists from around the world came together this week to celebrate the life and legacy of Avicii, who has been sorely missed by the global music community since his tragic death in 2018.

Hosted at the newly minted Avicii Arena in Stockholm, the inaugural "Together For a Better Day" concert was organized by The Tim Bergling Foundation in order to de-stigmatize mental health and raise awareness of rising rates of suicide in young people. Featured performers included Zara Larsson, Miriam Bryant, and Swedish dance music duo Galantis.

Also making an appearance was 15-year-old Ella Tiritiello, who went viral earlier this year for a live rendition of Avicii's 2015 song, "For A Better Day." She took the stage alongside Larsson to sing the track at the concert, with live instrumentation by The Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra.

"Young people are our future and we must be afraid for them," said Klas Bergling, Avicii's father and the founder of The Tim Bergling Foundation, in an October 2021 statement. "It is unacceptable that they are getting worse and that suicide rates are rising in that group—and it is our duty to do what we can to break that trend."

During the event, Bergling announced that the Foundation will soon build music studios in Sweden's at-risk neighborhoods.

You can stream the two-hour "Together For A Better Day" concert below.