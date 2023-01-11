Watch Skrillex, Fred again.. and Four Tet's Four-Hour Performance at Electric Brixton

Go behind the decks of one of the biggest performances of the year.

Last weekend, Skrillex, Four Tet and Fred again.. took to social media in search of a venue that would host a last-minute pop-up performance from the trio. They were ultimately successful in their search, which led to a string of three shows in the U.K. for a very limited number of fans.

Seeing as tickets to each show sold out in a matter of minutes, many fans experienced a terminal case of FOMO. If this applies to you, you're in luck because a YouTuber managed to capture almost four hours of the DJ set from behind the decks.

Skrillex performing at Electric Brixton. Anthony Larpin

You can hear favorites from all three artists in the mix, like "Butterflies," "Turn On The Lights again.." and "Supersonic (My Existence)," among others. Skrillex, Four Tet and Fred again.. also rinsed a healthy dose of IDs, remixes and club hits, including a few rumored collaborations from the trio of galaxy-brain producers.

Speaking of collaborations, the day that kicked off their three-show run coincided with the official release of "Rumble," by Skrillex, Fred again.. and Flowdan. The track went viral after Fred played it in his electrifying Boiler Room debut last summer, and fans had been clamoring for it in the months of relentless teasing that followed.

Check out footage from the Electric Brixton performance below.

