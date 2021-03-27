Watch Live: Ghetto Ghetto Records' Can't-Miss "Miami IV" Stream, Powered by EDM.com

The livestream will feature DJ sets from Rich DietZ, Elvice, SHAW, and a B2B performance courtesy of Avenue and Slikvik.
The livestream will feature DJ sets from Rich DietZ, Elvice, SHAW, and a B2B performance courtesy of Avenue and Slikvik.

Fresh off the release of their colossal Miami IV compilation, renowned dance music imprint Ghetto Ghetto Records is ready to flex its unique sound via a can't-miss streaming event.

The label has tapped a stable of fast-rising producers for the livestream, which is powered by EDM.com and available to stream via our Twitch channel. Primed for must-see DJ sets are Rich DietZ, Elvice, SHAW, and a collaborative B2B performance courtesy of Avenue and Slikvik.

Planned to celebrate the release of Miami IV, the showcase stream is essentially an extension of the scintillating compilation, an expansive 14-track album rife with the hip-hop-inspired house music flair of Ghetto Ghetto Records. Fans can look forward to live renditions of standout cuts like Rich DietZ's "Freak and Dance" and SHAW's "Back Room," both of which are nasty house tracks that should pump up viewers as the world's clubs slowly return.

You can tune in live below starting at 10PM ET (7PM PT).

