Watch Hardwell's One and Only Performance From Ibiza In 2022

Since his return to the stage, Hardwell hasn't hesitated to be selective when it comes to his touring schedule. Case in point, his outing in Ibiza was his first and only of this year.

"You have to take the crowd on a journey," Hardwell told EDM.com in an intimate interview days ahead of the performance. "That's what Ibiza's all about.

If you blinked and missed it, Hardwell's full DJ set from Ushuaïa, one of the world's foremost clubbing destinations, is up now on YouTube. He made the most of the night, giving the audience a masterclass in mainstage techno.

The Dutch powerhouse clicked on all cylinders, delivering the latest and greatest from his upcoming comeback album, REBELS NEVER DIE. This includes a hypnotizing performance of "LASER" and a mashup edit of "I FEEL LIKE DANCING" that flowed seamlessly with David Guetta and Kid Cudi's ageless "Memories."

Hardwell festivals may be fewer and far between compared to his pre-hiatus days, but they're certain to be more special than ever. In a recent sit-down with EDM.com, Hardwell shared that keeping the jet-setting to a minimum has greatly improved his health.

"It’s tough sometimes, especially when you’re doing 200 flights a year," Hardwell recalled. "I’m really happy that I brought it down to—not kidding—I think I’m doing 30 or 35 shows this year. And I’m really happy with finding that balance between being here at home in Holland with my studio work and being back on the road."

Read more on Hardwell's road to reinvention here.

