Watch the Heartwarming Moment When Zedd's Audience Sung "Clarity" During Rare Anniversary Show

Over the weekend at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, electronic dance music fans shared a true singalong moment.

October 5th of this year marked the milestone 10th anniversary of Zedd's debut album, Clarity, a record which spawned several global electronic hits and helped catapult Zedd to international acclaim. For one night only he honored the occasion with a rare, front-to-back symphonic performance, accompanied onstage by a 50-piece orchestra.

Of course the marquee event of the evening was the performance of the album's titular track. "Clarity" presently has amassed over 450 million streams on Spotify alone, and so it's no surprise the audience opted to join in—and they sung along to every word.

There's a select few songs like "Clarity" which rise to the level of a generational dance anthem, but there was arguably never a more appropriate time than this one to belt out Foxes' lyrics.

And the moment was not lost on Zedd, who said he had trouble hiding his emotions throughout the show.

"It’s really hard for me to find the right words to describe what I’m feeling right now," Zedd wrote in a celebratory Instagram post. "Last night I got to perform my debut album Clarity on piano with an incredible 50-piece orchestra, fully acoustically, to celebrate the 10 year anniversary of the album. The album means so much to me and I got so emotional playing these songs, I sometimes could barely see the keys cause I had tears in my eyes. My team and I have spent 2.5 months preparing for this concert and we’ve worked with some of the greatest people to make this a reality."

