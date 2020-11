Following the death of i_o, who tragically passed away this week at the age of 30, mau5trap has partnered with Insomniac Events for a special streaming event to honor the late techno producer. The livestream will feature i_o's Virtual Rave-A-Thon sets from this year as well as his electrifying EDC Las Vegas set from 2019.

You can watch the stream below, which will begin at 7PM PT (10PM ET).