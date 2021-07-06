Watch ILLENIUM's Full "Trilogy" Las Vegas Show, The Biggest of His Career

Prior to the show, ILLENIUM shared in an interview that he viewed this performance as a capstone project, the ideal opportunity to bring the collective vision behind his first three albums to life.

By all accounts, ILLENIUM wrapped the biggest show of his career thus far over the holiday weekend. The beloved electronic music producer provided Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium with a jam-packed night of three sets, which spanned nearly four hours and marked his longest concert by duration and largest by capacity.

ILLENIUM described the "Trilogy" experience as a sort of capstone project, sharing that he envisions his first three albums Ashes, Awake, and Ascend almost as though they are collectively a singular chapter of his career.

As the release of Fallen Embers—his upcoming fourth album—looms large, ILLENIUM felt this would be the perfect time to bring the comprehensive vision behind his discography together before the start of something new. The hotly anticipated album arrives on July 16th.

Now fans can appreciate the magic that took over Allegiant Stadium in its full glory on YouTube. The show marks a rare moment where fans can hear over 90% of ILLENIUM's existing discography performed in one setting. For fans who want to catch some of his newest material, scrub to the last 30 minutes of the video below to hear him test run some unreleased collaborations with Said The Sky, Tori Kelly, and Emma Grace.

ILLENIUM''s "Trilogy" show marked the first-ever concert to land in Las Vegas' pristine Allegiant Stadium, leaving future artists who will perform the awe-inspiring venue with big shoes to fill. Check out the full stream below.

