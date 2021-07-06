Watch ILLENIUM's Full "Trilogy" Las Vegas Show, The Biggest of His Career

Watch ILLENIUM's Full "Trilogy" Las Vegas Show, The Biggest of His Career

Prior to the show, ILLENIUM shared in an interview that he viewed this performance as a capstone project, the ideal opportunity to bring the collective vision behind his first three albums to life.
Author:
Publish date:
Prior to the show, ILLENIUM shared in an interview that he viewed this performance as a capstone project, the ideal opportunity to bring the collective vision behind his first three albums to life.

By all accounts, ILLENIUM wrapped the biggest show of his career thus far over the holiday weekend. The beloved electronic music producer provided Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium with a jam-packed night of three sets, which spanned nearly four hours and marked his longest concert by duration and largest by capacity. 

ILLENIUM described the "Trilogy" experience as a sort of capstone project, sharing that he envisions his first three albums Ashes, Awake, and Ascend almost as though they are collectively a singular chapter of his career. 

As the release of Fallen Embers—his upcoming fourth album—looms large, ILLENIUM felt this would be the perfect time to bring the comprehensive vision behind his discography together before the start of something new. The hotly anticipated album arrives on July 16th.

Now fans can appreciate the magic that took over Allegiant Stadium in its full glory on YouTube. The show marks a rare moment where fans can hear over 90% of ILLENIUM's existing discography performed in one setting. For fans who want to catch some of his newest material, scrub to the last 30 minutes of the video below to hear him test run some unreleased collaborations with Said The Sky, Tori Kelly, and Emma Grace.

ILLENIUM''s "Trilogy" show marked the first-ever concert to land in Las Vegas' pristine Allegiant Stadium, leaving future artists who will perform the awe-inspiring venue with big shoes to fill. Check out the full stream below.

 

FOLLOW ILLENIUM:

Facebook: facebook.com/ILLENIUM
Twitter: twitter.com/ILLENIUMMUSIC
Instagram: instagram.com/illeniummusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/2XO5NxG

Related

ILLENIUM
EVENTS

ILLENIUM to Offer Livestream of Massive "Trilogy" Show in Las Vegas

Tickets for the show, which is going down July 3rd at the Las Vegas Raiders' home of Allegiant Stadium, are on sale now.

ILLENIUM
NEWS

Threats Made Against ILLENIUM Fans Attending "Trilogy" Show in Las Vegas

A now-deactivated Twitter account was behind statements threatening those attending ILLENIUM's upcoming "Trilogy" concert on July 3rd.

ILLENIUM
EVENTS

Three Sets, One Night: ILLENIUM Announces "Trilogy" Concert at Las Vegas Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium

The biggest headlining show of ILLENIUM's career will take place at the home of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders.

ILLENIUM
EVENTS

ILLENIUM is Previewing His New Album at Vegas "TRILOGY" Event, Exploring Livestream Options

He also announced that 3LAU and CloudNone will perform supporting DJ sets.

Denver EDM DJ/producer Illenium (real name Nicholas D. Miller) standing in front of orange clouds.
NEWS

"Biggest Headline Show Yet": ILLENIUM Teases Special Trilogy Concert

ILLENIUM will soon announce a special "Trilogy" show dedicated to his first three albums: Ashes, Awake, and Ascend.

Illenium-2017-billboard-1548
MUSIC RELEASES

Watch: Two Full Nights of llenium at Red Rocks

Those who missed Illenium's career-making shows at Red Rocks can still catch them online.

A color photo of Denver DJ/producer Illenium (real name Nichlas D. Miller) during a performance.
NEWS

Illenium Shares Full Tracklist for Upcoming Album, ASCEND

Illenium's next studio-length effort is due out later this month.

Global Dance Festival - Illenium B2B Said The Sky
NEWS

Said The Sky Previews New Collaboration With ILLENIUM, "Crazy Times": Watch

The single will appear on ILLENIUM's new album, due out in less than two months.