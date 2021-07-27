Someone Recorded ILLENIUM, Said The Sky, and Dabin's Entire Global Dance Festival Set: Watch
His poor arms.
Emp Media

His poor arms.

There's commitment, and then there's holding up your phone camera for well over an hour to record a DJ set by three of EDM's biggest stars for the world to enjoy.

That's exactly what an intrepid YouTuber did over the weekend at Denver's Global Dance Festival over the weekend, and EDM fans couldn't be happier to relive the epic set performed by ILLENIUMSaid The Sky, and Dabin—or catch it for the very first time.

The recording offers great quality and the entire tracklist of the superstar trio's DJ set from last weekend, despite some moments where "a couple of girls were screaming obnoxiously in some parts of the set," according to the user. Most viewers are willing to look past that to hear ILLENIUM, Said The Sky, and Dabin team up for a rollercoaster of a set packed with just as much emotion as you'd expect.

The trio move through plenty of original tracks like Said The Sky and Dabin's "Superstar" and ILLENIUM and Nevve's "Fractures," while also featuring music from other major artists such as RL Grime, Soltan, and many more.

Check out the full performance below. 

