Watch Kaskade's Historic Performance at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles
Publish date:

Watch Kaskade's Historic Performance at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles

A YouTuber captured a high-quality video recording of the dazzling experience.
Author:

Keiki Lani Knudsen/Insomniac

A YouTuber captured a high-quality video recording of the dazzling experience.

Following Kaskade's historic performance at LA's SoFi Stadium—the first-ever concert at the arena—a YouTuber has captured the dazzling experience in full.

Pulling out all the stops for his mammoth performance, Kaskade brought the heat with selections that spanned his entire discography, such as his seminal song "Room For Happiness" with Skylar Grey. He also dropped a bevy of edits and mashups, like when he blended his classic "Stars Align" with HI-LO, Oliver Heldens, and Will Clarke's house banger "Check."

Kaskade also brought out deadmau5 for an instantaneously timeless moment, wherein the longtime friends played their iconic collab "I Remember" toward the end of the unforgettable two-hour performance. As the final track played, fireworks lit up SoFi Stadium, punctuating the perfect night of dancing with a memorable spectacle.

Check out the full performance below.

Recommended Articles

1568278778963
GEAR + TECH

These Cutting-Edge Audio Glasses Have Built-In Microphones and a Subwoofer

Fauna's innovative wearables are complete with two microphones, a touchpad, and a built-in sub-woofer.

kaskade sofi
EVENTS

Watch Kaskade's Historic Performance at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles

A YouTuber captured a high-quality video recording of the dazzling experience.

OLE_2326_новый-размер-800x520
EVENTS

A Nonprofit Has Planned a Rave in Ukraine for LGBTQ Rights—Outside the President's Office

“At Rave Pride, we are going to play loud music in the middle of the workday at the President’s Office so that the authorities can finally hear us.”

FOLLOW KASKADE:

Facebook: facebook.com/kaskade
Twitter: twitter.com/kaskade
Instagram: instagram.com/kaskade
Spotify: spoti.fi/3fHaUGk

Related

kaskade
NEWS

Kaskade to Headline First Dance Music Event in SoFi Stadium's History

Considering the arena's capacity of 70,000, Kaskade's LA takeover has the potential to be the biggest headlining non-festival electronic concert of all-time.

kaskade deadmau5
NEWS

Watch Kaskade and deadmau5 Drop 2008 Hit "I Remember" at SoFi Stadium

Kaskade and deadmau5 turned the clock back to 2008 in a surreal moment during the former's momentous SoFi Stadium show.

Kygo - 2
EVENTS

Kygo Announces Los Angeles Headlining Stadium Show With Special Guests

This September, Kygo is aiming to deliver on a comeback show that he's had on his mind for quite some time.

Troubadour
INDUSTRY

Legendary Los Angeles Venue The Troubadour In Danger of Permanent Closure

The iconic club may not survive the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kaskade Coachella
NEWS

Kaskade Announces Twitch Stream of His Historic 2015 Coachella Set

Relive the magic of Kaskade's illustrious DJ set in Indio.

zhu
EVENTS

ZHU Announces 2021 Headlining Gigs in New York and Los Angeles

French house producer Shiba San will support the Grammy-nominated artist at Avant Gardner and the Greek Theatre.

eric prydz
EVENTS

Eric Prydz Announces Date of Factory 93 Concert in Los Angeles

The show will go down in August 2021 at Factory 93's DTLA home on Naud Street

c585255fccec55452afee5db992ac0e4
EVENTS

RÜFÜS DU SOL Announce Largest Headling Performance at Los Angeles State Historic Park

Support from Bob Moses and Lastlings.