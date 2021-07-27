Watch Kaskade's Historic Performance at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles

Following Kaskade's historic performance at LA's SoFi Stadium—the first-ever concert at the arena—a YouTuber has captured the dazzling experience in full.

Pulling out all the stops for his mammoth performance, Kaskade brought the heat with selections that spanned his entire discography, such as his seminal song "Room For Happiness" with Skylar Grey. He also dropped a bevy of edits and mashups, like when he blended his classic "Stars Align" with HI-LO, Oliver Heldens, and Will Clarke's house banger "Check."

Kaskade also brought out deadmau5 for an instantaneously timeless moment, wherein the longtime friends played their iconic collab "I Remember" toward the end of the unforgettable two-hour performance. As the final track played, fireworks lit up SoFi Stadium, punctuating the perfect night of dancing with a memorable spectacle.

Check out the full performance below.

