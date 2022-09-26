Skip to main content
Watch Lost Lands 2022 Performances By ILLENIUM, Subtronics, REZZ, Madeon, More

Watch Lost Lands 2022 Performances By ILLENIUM, Subtronics, REZZ, Madeon, More

Over 50 DJ sets were uploaded to YouTube after Excision's prehistoric-themed fest, one of the world's most popular for fans of dubstep and bass music.

Jamal Eid

Over 50 DJ sets were uploaded to YouTube after Excision's prehistoric-themed fest, one of the world's most popular for fans of dubstep and bass music.

It's the Monday after Lost Lands, which means ravers have traded earplugs for neck braces after one of the nation's most popular dubstep festivals.

Headbangers showed out at the 2022 edition of Excision's flagship fest. The sheer amount of talent at Lost Lands was staggering, and if the festival's reputation as the "Dubstep Olympics" was ever in doubt, any scintilla of that was effectively quashed this year.

One Lost Lands devotee has uploaded footage from "Couch Lands," the prehistoric-themed festival's livestreaming counterpart. Fans can now head to YouTube to watch over 50 DJ sets from the likes of Knife Party, Wooli, REZZ, ILLENIUM, Madeon, SVDDEN DEATH, Eptic, Barely Alive and a momentous closing performance from Subtronics, among others.

Check out these performances and more below.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

lost lands
EVENTS

Watch Lost Lands 2022 Performances By ILLENIUM, Subtronics, REZZ, Madeon, More

Over 50 DJ sets were uploaded to YouTube after Excision's prehistoric-themed fest, one of the world's most popular for fans of dubstep and bass music.

By Jason Heffler
Emancipator & Lapa
MUSIC RELEASES

Emancipator and Lapa Release Collaborative House Album, "11th Orbit"

The album sees the longtime collaborative duo concocting new sonic flavors.

By Mikala Lugen
Collage Maker-26-Sep-2022-10.53-AM
MUSIC RELEASES

X&G’s Gaszia Joins Forces With Sooski for Mind-Bending EP, "Pre-Faze"

Gaszia and Sooski are a match made in heaven.

By Konstantinos Karakolis

Follow Lost Lands:

Website: lostlandsfestival.com
Facebook: facebook.com/LostLandsMusicFestival
Twitter: twitter.com/lost_lands
Instagram: instagram.com/lostlandsfestival

Related

Excision
EVENTS

Subtronics, 12th Planet, More Announced on Stacked Lineup for Excision's First-Ever Reunion Event

Excision also announced that the Lost Lands 2021 lineup will be revealed at Reunion, the two-day bass music extravaganza in Ohio.

Excision
EVENTS

Excision Announces Two-Night Las Vegas Concert Run This Summer

Tickets to Excision's Vegas bass extravaganza, which will also feature Wooli, Sullivan King and more, are on sale now.

lost lands
EVENTS

Excision Drops Enormous Lost Lands 2022 Lineup With Knife Party, Madeon, REZZ, More

In its largest lineup to date, the 2022 festival will also feature performances from Rusko, Said The Sky, Pendulum, Space Laces and more.

lost lands
EVENTS

Excision Unveils Lost Lands 2021 Lineup

The lineup for the fourth iteration of Excision's prehistoric dubstep gathering was shared during his Reunion event this weekend.

Subtronics
NEWS

Watch Subtronics Drop Unreleased Music From 2021 Lost Lands Set

The tracks include VIP versions of "Bunker Buster" with Excision and "Gravity" with SLANDER.

lost lands
EVENTS

Lost Lands to Add New Stage at 2022 Festival

Organizers are also launching one of the largest construction projects in the festival's history in order to build a revamped camping entryway.

291754087_5155835711164809_3675872911893215557_n
EVENTS

SVDDEN DEATH Is Throwing a Curated Music Festival In an Underground Cave

Eptic, Space Laces, Sullivan King and more are scheduled to perform at the two-day subterranean event, "Summoning of the Eclipse."

Lost Lands
EVENTS

Here Are the Lost Lands 2021 Set Times and Day-to-Day Schedules

Performances from Excision, Getter, Rusko, and Virtual Riot are among countless can't-miss sets from Lost Lands 2021.