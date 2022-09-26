Watch Lost Lands 2022 Performances By ILLENIUM, Subtronics, REZZ, Madeon, More

It's the Monday after Lost Lands, which means ravers have traded earplugs for neck braces after one of the nation's most popular dubstep festivals.

Headbangers showed out at the 2022 edition of Excision's flagship fest. The sheer amount of talent at Lost Lands was staggering, and if the festival's reputation as the "Dubstep Olympics" was ever in doubt, any scintilla of that was effectively quashed this year.

One Lost Lands devotee has uploaded footage from "Couch Lands," the prehistoric-themed festival's livestreaming counterpart. Fans can now head to YouTube to watch over 50 DJ sets from the likes of Knife Party, Wooli, REZZ, ILLENIUM, Madeon, SVDDEN DEATH, Eptic, Barely Alive and a momentous closing performance from Subtronics, among others.

Check out these performances and more below.

