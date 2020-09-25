The highly anticipated virtual edition of Lost Lands has officially kicked off. While we're unable to rave in Legend Valley this year thanks to COVID-19, Excision has thankfully taken the fest virtual. Tune in and rattle the virtual rail below.

Today's lineup—in chronological order of set times—features SWARM, LEVEL UP, SampliFire, Hydraulix, HEKLER, Habstrakt, Modestep, Kai Wachi, Barely Alive, Virtual Riot, and Excision. Excision will be closing the show with a must-see set, which he has been hyping up for weeks.

LOST LANDS "COUCH LANDS" EPISODE #3 SET TIMES