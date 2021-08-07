Watch Madeon's Full Surprise LA Performance With Guest Appearance by Porter Robinson

Madeon pulled out all the stops for his surprise LA appearance at the Roxy Theatre.

This week, Madeon returned to where he first began planting roots in LA with a surprise performance at the Roxy Theater.

The performance, targeted towards his "most enthusiastic supporters," was one that fans surely won't forget. Madeon delivered an incredible DJ set that spanned music from Daft Punk to Justice and everything in between.

Porter Robinson made a special appearance during the performance of "Shelter," their hit collaboration which spawned a tour all on its own back in 2016. During his appearance, Robinson even joined Madeon for an onstage launchpad performance, a hallmark of the earliest days in Madeon's career.

"I want to point out what a cool, hyper energetic and considerate crowd this was," Madeon tweeted. "Everybody masked up and everybody was full of love and joy, I really feel like we shared something special."

Following an opening set from Chrome Sparks, Madeon's 90-minute set was captured in full and posted online. Check out his full set below to relive all the action.

