Watch Madeon Throw Down Epic Set at wwFEST: VALORANT

The new digital music festival wwFest: VALORANT debuted this past weekend with massive success. Hosted by Crown Channel and Riot Games, the event was marketed as a first-of-its-kind experimental convergence of gaming, live music, and street art. The stream reached nearly 4 million viewers across Twitch, YouTube, and Amazon during the 6-hour event last Friday.

One of the biggest standout performances of the night came from the headlining act, Madeon. Over the course of an hour, he expertly mixed tracks by REZZ, Porter Robinson, Gesaffelstein, Daft Punk, BROCKHAMPTON, Flume, Frank Ocean, and more with his iconic originals.

The rest of the evening offered a stunning display of artistry across the board with homerun performances by ARMNHMR, Moore Kismet, Ookay, and WHIPPED CREAM. Thomas Turner and Killamari also provided beautiful contemporary street art for the event and the striking lighting designs were inspired by VALORANT, Riot Games' flagship tactical 5-on-5 shooter game.

Check out Madeon's must-watch set below.

