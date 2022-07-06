Watch Moore Kismet DJ a Pop-Up Rave at a Train Yard In Downtown L.A.

Moore Kismet is on a runaway train.

The "Rumor" producer's debut album UNIVERSE has been nothing short of a show-stopping success, running up 10 million streams on Spotify in no time, all at a critical career juncture as Kismet is currently poised to tear up the festival circuit.

Taking a moment to celebrate it all, they decided to play an intimate gathering in the middle of a very different kind of circuit: the tangled paths of the DTLA train yard. The unique pop-up show was facilitated by Brownies & Lemonade, who were more than happy to oblige and cross this "bucket list" item off the docket.

The impromptu party took place July 1st, and Kismet delivered an unforgettable performance to an especially adventuresome bunch, who stayed onsite through a breathtaking sunset. One locomotive even joined the party, blaring the horn in approval as it rolled along to Kismet's set.

Check out footage of the performance below.

