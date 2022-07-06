Skip to main content
Watch Moore Kismet DJ a Pop-Up Rave at a Train Yard In Downtown L.A.

Watch Moore Kismet DJ a Pop-Up Rave at a Train Yard In Downtown L.A.

Joining forces with Brownies & Lemonade, Kismet threw down at a unique pop-up show to celebrate their debut album.

Moore Kismet/Twitter

Joining forces with Brownies & Lemonade, Kismet threw down at a unique pop-up show to celebrate their debut album.

Moore Kismet is on a runaway train.

The "Rumor" producer's debut album UNIVERSE has been nothing short of a show-stopping success, running up 10 million streams on Spotify in no time, all at a critical career juncture as Kismet is currently poised to tear up the festival circuit.

Taking a moment to celebrate it all, they decided to play an intimate gathering in the middle of a very different kind of circuit: the tangled paths of the DTLA train yard. The unique pop-up show was facilitated by Brownies & Lemonade, who were more than happy to oblige and cross this "bucket list" item off the docket.

The impromptu party took place July 1st, and Kismet delivered an unforgettable performance to an especially adventuresome bunch, who stayed onsite through a breathtaking sunset. One locomotive even joined the party, blaring the horn in approval as it rolled along to Kismet's set.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Poulos-GRiZ-Wilmington-Night1-2021-15 copy
MUSIC RELEASES

Lose Control With a Dose of GRiZ's Intergalactic Bass In New Single, "Feel No Pain"

"One thing 'bout music, when it hits you feel no pain."

By Carlie Belbin3 hours ago
DSC09421-scaled-e1657028309980-1600x1012
NEWS

A U.K. Nightclub Is Hosting a Fully-Accessible Rave for Disabled People

"Smash every door in and put a ramp down!"

By Lennon Cihak4 hours ago
funeral graveyard
NEWS

U.K. Funeral Breaks Out Into Impromptu Graveside Rave

The Witton Cemetery in Birmingham hosted a funeral that ended with an impromptu dance party.

By EDM.com Staff4 hours ago

Check out footage of the performance below.

FOLLOW MOORE KISMET:

Facebook: facebook.com/moorekismet
Twitter: twitter.com/moorekismet_
Instagram: instagram.com/moorekismet
Spotify: spoti.fi/2PQXxrT

Related

whethan
NEWS

Whethan DJed a Pop-Up Rave at an Abandoned L.A. Zoo

A police helicopter eventually showed up, but not before Whethan threw down at the wild show, the latest in Brownies & Lemonade's pop-up series.

moore kismet
INTERVIEWS

Moore Kismet on Pride and Inclusivity: "You Should Have the Space to Surround Yourself With Love and Positivity"

"Myself and a lot of other people would not be here today if we didn’t fight and break through barriers to make our own lanes here."

Alison Wonderland
EVENTS

4 Artists You Need to See at Brownies & Lemonade's Spring Break Takeover In Mexico

In partnership with Pollen, Brownies & Lemonade’s debut Spring Break event features an incredible lineup.

Moore Kismet
MUSIC RELEASES

Moore Kismet Connects with WYN on Ethereal Single "Rumor"

"Rumor" is the first single from Moore Kismet's forthcoming debut album.

skrillex moore kismet
NEWS

Skrillex and Moore Kismet Have a Collab In the Works

Kismet said they've been working toward a song with the dubstep legend for a decade.

A7_09879
EVENTS

ISOxo to Make New York Headlining Debut

Brownies & Lemonade is spearheading the first-ever NYC headline gig for the EDM.com Class of 2022 inductee.

PRIDE
EVENTS

The Chainsmokers, Alesso, Moore Kismet, More to Perform at Pride In The Park Chicago

The two-day dance music festival and LGBTQ+ celebration will return to Chicago's iconic Grant Park this summer.

Moore Kismet
MUSIC RELEASES

Moore Kismet Hits Sonic Gold with New EP "Revenge of the Unicorns"

Out today via Never Say Die, the six-track record features collaborations with the artist's industry friends and even their mother, Momma Kismet.