Skip to main content
Watch Nero Throw Down at Red Rocks for First Live Performance as a Trio In Five Years

Watch Nero Throw Down at Red Rocks for First Live Performance as a Trio In Five Years

The group revisited classics like and "Reaching Out" and their Skrillex-assisted remix of "Promises."

c/o Press

The group revisited classics like and "Reaching Out" and their Skrillex-assisted remix of "Promises."

A triumphant return from one of electronic music's most beloved acts is set in stone.

Over the weekend, legendary trio Nero joined forces onstage together as a complete unit for the first time in five years.

Performing at Red Rocks in support of deadmau5 on his "We Are Friends Tour," the band had surprised fans with news of the reunion just days before they were scheduled to take the stage. The event was not streamed live, but a fan in the crowd managed to capture the entire set and upload it to YouTube.

In their nearly 90-minute set, Dan Stephens, Joe Ray and Alana Watson revisited classics like and "Reaching Out" and "Me and You," and even gave fans a taste of the future with multiple IDs, like their unreleased collab with RL Grime. The group also turned back the clock to 2011 and dropped their "Promises" remix, famously produced alongside Skrillex.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

nero-2017-billboard-1548-compressed
EVENTS

Watch Nero Throw Down at Red Rocks for First Live Performance as a Trio In Five Years

The group revisited classics like and "Reaching Out" and their Skrillex-assisted remix of "Promises."

By Nick Yopko
steve aoki
MUSIC RELEASES

Steve Aoki Melds Three "One Piece" Openings In Remix for the Anime Series' New Movie

Aoki's remix of "Straw Hat Pirate Anthem" is out now in support of the anime series' latest movie, "One Piece Film: Red."

By Nick Yopko
Disco Trip
EVENTS

Insomniac's Debut Disco Trip Brought the Funk to L.A.

The inaugural fest's energy was palpable and Insomniac did a bang-up job paying homage to disco’s roots.

By Brooke Bierman

You can watch the full performance below.

FOLLOW NERO:

Facebook: facebook.com/nero
Twitter: twitter.com/NeroUK
Instagram: instagram.com/nero
Spotify: spoti.fi/3rd8N27

Related

nero-2017-billboard-1548-compressed
EVENTS

Nero to Perform Live for the First Time In Five Years at Red Rocks

The iconic trio will reunite on stage next month as part of deadmau5's "We Are Friends Tour."

Marc Rebillet performing at The Beatyard in Dublin 2019
EVENTS

Marc Rebillet Announces Headline Red Rocks Performance

The improvisational artist will make his debut at the iconic open air venue one day before Halloween 2022.

said the sky
EVENTS

Said The Sky to Debut New Live Show at Red Rocks In Summer 2022

The melodic bass superstar promised music from both of his albums, "Sentiment" and "Wide-Eyed."

boogie t
EVENTS

Boogie T Reveals First Headline Performance at Red Rocks, "Boogie T On The Rocks"

Before Boogie T's closing set, SoDown, Minnesota, KHIVA, Bawldy, and his BOOGIE T. RIO band will take the stage.

nero-2017-billboard-1548-compressed
NEWS

Nero Announce Third Album

While sharing a tribute on the 10th anniversary of their iconic debut album "Welcome Reality," the trio announced the follow-up to 2015's "Between II Worlds."

rufus du sol
EVENTS

Watch RÜFÜS DU SOL's Haunting "Alive" Red Rocks Performance on The Late Late Show with James Corden

The electronic music trio also provided an update on their next album.

rl grime
NEWS

Watch RL Grime Drop Unreleased Collaboration With Nero at Second Sky Music Festival

Days after the release of his annual Halloween mix, RL Grime previewed the high-profile collab at Porter Robinson's curated Bay Area festival.

A photo of Australian DJ/producer Flume (real name Harley Edward Streten) in front of a reddish-peach background with a hazy reflection of his face.
EVENTS

Flume Announces 3-Day, Multi-Era Red Rocks Amphitheatre Event

Fans of Flume will get to explore each of his albums and new music over the course of his three-day takeover.