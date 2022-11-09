Watch Nero Throw Down at Red Rocks for First Live Performance as a Trio In Five Years

A triumphant return from one of electronic music's most beloved acts is set in stone.

Over the weekend, legendary trio Nero joined forces onstage together as a complete unit for the first time in five years.

Performing at Red Rocks in support of deadmau5 on his "We Are Friends Tour," the band had surprised fans with news of the reunion just days before they were scheduled to take the stage. The event was not streamed live, but a fan in the crowd managed to capture the entire set and upload it to YouTube.

In their nearly 90-minute set, Dan Stephens, Joe Ray and Alana Watson revisited classics like and "Reaching Out" and "Me and You," and even gave fans a taste of the future with multiple IDs, like their unreleased collab with RL Grime. The group also turned back the clock to 2011 and dropped their "Promises" remix, famously produced alongside Skrillex.

You can watch the full performance below.

