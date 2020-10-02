Pendulum's One-of-a-Kind Performance from the Middle of the Sea is Now Live

Fresh off the release of their first new music in 10 years, Pendulum have returned to the live music circuit for an incredible performance from the middle of the English Channel. The iconic drum & bass group are now streaming their set recorded at Spitbank Fort, a Victorian ex-military complex isolated off the coast.

Watch the one-of-a-kind performance below.

FOLLOW PENDULUM:

Facebook: facebook.com/pendulum/

Twitter: twitter.com/Pendulum

Instagram: instagram.com/pendulum/

Spotify: spoti.fi/3bB4hEJ