September 30, 2021
Watch: Porter Robinson's "Nurture Live" Set From Second Sky 2021 Can Now Be Streamed In Full
The performance, which took place at Robinson's curated Second Sky music festival, clocks in at nearly one hour and 45 minutes.
Kevin Wheeler

Porter Robinson's beloved sophomore album, Nurture, came alive this month at the artist's hallmark Second Sky music festival. Now, the stunning live set is available to stream in its entirety on YouTube. 

Uploaded by Robinson himself, the concert video takes fans beyond the classic crowd view with up-close-and-personal camera angles. Meanwhile, scene-setting wide shots come complete with fireworks and larger-than-life visuals—note its light sensitivity and epilepsy warning. The clearly audible audience also adds energy with epic singalong moments and cathartic cheers. 

Featuring live vocals, piano and synths, the show even transports back to Robinson's Worlds era with special versions of "Sad Machine," "Shelter" with Madeon, and "Flicker."

You can watch the full set below and find tickets for Robinson's upcoming "Nurture Live" tour, with Jai Wolf and James Ivy supporting, here

243796054_4277168982332262_1141147029870020830_n
Watch: Porter Robinson's "Nurture Live" Set From Second Sky 2021 Can Now Be Streamed In Full

The performance, which took place at Robinson's curated Second Sky music festival, clocks in at nearly one hour and 45 minutes.

