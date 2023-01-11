Skip to main content
Watch a Preview of Calvin Harris' First-Ever "Immersive" Virtual Concert

Watch a Preview of Calvin Harris' First-Ever "Immersive" Virtual Concert

Fans can experience Calvin Harris' "immersive" VR world, which will feature audio-reactive visuals, on TikTok LIVE.

c/o Wave

Fans can experience Calvin Harris' "immersive" VR world, which will feature audio-reactive visuals, on TikTok LIVE.

Chart-topping DJ and dance music producer Calvin Harris is set to debut his first-ever virtual concert via TikTok LIVE.

According to a press release, fans of Harris can catch him DJing as a virtual avatar during the "immersive" gig, which will feature audio-reactive visuals in a nature-inspired virtual world. They'll also be able to tune into the "Calvin Harris Experience" in VR via PICO.

The groundbreaking concert, which can also be streamed on Wave, marks Harris' first foray into the intersection of music and the metaverse.

"It’s an honor to host Calvin Harris’' first-ever virtual concert, which will push the boundaries of what is possible for artists going LIVE on TikTok and PICO," said Paul Hourican, Global Head of Music Operations at TikTok.

"I’m so excited to kick off such an innovative music series with Wave, PICO and TikTok and can't wait for fans to experience my first ever virtual concert," added Harris.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

aAD979CAAEwRYTtK4Bc567-1200-80
GEAR + TECH

This Astonishing Digital Piano Uses "Flying Drones" as Speakers

Roland is flying high with this ambitious concept.

By Lennon Cihak
FkCaSXfXwBciQGF
MUSIC RELEASES

D-Sturb, Act of Rage and Nolz Drop Electrifying Q-dance Records Collab, "Magnetism"

"Magnetism" immersives hardstyle fans in a canvas of thrashing sound design.

By Lennon Cihak
258739215_4443667475682411_599106702831269070_n
EVENTS

Escapade Announces Massive 2023 Lineup With Tiësto, Kygo, Zedd, deadmau5 and More

Escapade returns to Ottawa's Lansdowne Park in June 2023.

By Jason Heffler

You can tune into the concert on January 13th at 12pm PT (3pm ET) via TikTok LIVE. The "Calvin Harris Experience" will be rebroadcast on TikTok on January 17th.

Follow Calvin Harris:

Facebook: facebook.com/calvinharris
Twitter: twitter.com/CalvinHarris
Instagram: instagram.com/calvinharris
Spotify: spoti.fi/3mmhsk7

Related

Calvin Harris' black-and-white 2020 press photo.
EVENTS

Calvin Harris to Headline Defected Records Virtual Festival as Love Regenerator

Harris' acid-house alias will join Claptone, Roger Sanchez, and more for Defected's virtual festival.

Screen Shot 2021-04-06 at 2.57.44 PM
GEAR + TECH

Watch How David Guetta's Avatar Was Created for Sensorium Galaxy's Immersive VR Concerts

The dynamics of Guetta's photorealistic avatar are enough to make a rocket scientist swoon.

david guetta
EVENTS

David Guetta Previews New Year's Eve Virtual Concert from Paris' Legendary Louvre Museum

Guetta will ring in 2021 with a DJ set live from the world's largest and most iconic art museum.

Calvin Harris
MUSIC RELEASES

Calvin Harris Drops Collaborative Two-Track EP with Normani

Normani x Calvin Harris is comprised of the songs "Checklist" and "Slow Down."

Calvin Harris
NEWS

Calvin Harris Dethroned in Forbes' Highest-Paid DJs of 2019 List

Following six years at #1, Calvin Harris has been declared 2019's #3 highest-earning DJ in the world.

Calvin Harris
NEWS

Listen to a Preview of Calvin Harris' Next Big Summer Hit

The unreleased track was perfectly summed up in a new video by Harris in five simple words: "I've got a big banger."

dj-calvin-harris-car-crash
NEWS

Calvin Harris Just Sold His Los Angeles Home for $7 Million

Calvin Harris is killing it in music and in real estate.

Calvin Harris - Beats 1 One Mix
NEWS

A Taste of the Underground with Calvin Harris on Beats 1 One Mix

Known for his radio-ready beats and star-studded collaborations, Calvin Harris goes underground on Beats 1 One Mix.