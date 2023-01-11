Watch a Preview of Calvin Harris' First-Ever "Immersive" Virtual Concert

Chart-topping DJ and dance music producer Calvin Harris is set to debut his first-ever virtual concert via TikTok LIVE.

According to a press release, fans of Harris can catch him DJing as a virtual avatar during the "immersive" gig, which will feature audio-reactive visuals in a nature-inspired virtual world. They'll also be able to tune into the "Calvin Harris Experience" in VR via PICO.

The groundbreaking concert, which can also be streamed on Wave, marks Harris' first foray into the intersection of music and the metaverse.

"It’s an honor to host Calvin Harris’' first-ever virtual concert, which will push the boundaries of what is possible for artists going LIVE on TikTok and PICO," said Paul Hourican, Global Head of Music Operations at TikTok.

"I’m so excited to kick off such an innovative music series with Wave, PICO and TikTok and can't wait for fans to experience my first ever virtual concert," added Harris.

You can tune into the concert on January 13th at 12pm PT (3pm ET) via TikTok LIVE. The "Calvin Harris Experience" will be rebroadcast on TikTok on January 17th.

